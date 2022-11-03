Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina Reveal They Secretly Got Married Two Years After Competing in the Same Pageant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARIANA VARELA (@marianajvarela)

Two international beauty pageant contestants have a love that knows no bounds. Former beauty queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina have announced their marriage nearly two years after competing against one another at the Miss Grand International pageant.

Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico shared the happy news in a joint Instagram post. “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day. 10/28/2022.”

Accompanying the announcement was a 30-second video that shows candid moments from their relationship, including the night they got engaged. In that clip, a decorated room was complete with a sweet “Marry Me?” spelled out in balloons. The final scene of the video is a shot of their wedding. Varela and Valentín don white as they share a kiss in front of the Marriage Bureau in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The news came as a surprise to fans. Though the two had shared plenty of photos together since the competition, they never said they were romantically involved. Since their announcement, they’ve received well wishes from people across the world.

“Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed,” Varela wrote in a comment the day after the Instagram post went up. “I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks.”

