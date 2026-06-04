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Italy’s New Walking Initiative Lets You Follow 5 Historic Pilgrimage Paths to Rome

By Emma Taggart on June 4, 2026

If you’ve ever visited Rome or Venice, you’ll know that Italy’s most famous destinations can often feel overcrowded. But beyond the bustling tourist spots, the country is filled with incredible lesser-known places waiting to be discovered. Hoping to encourage a slower, more meaningful way to explore the country, the Ministry of Tourism and Ente Nazionale Italiano per il Turismo (ENIT), the country’s national tourism board, has launched a new initiative called Antichi Cammini d’Italia (Ancient Paths of Italy).

The ambitious project connects five historic pilgrimage routes that wind through the Lazio region and lead to Rome. The five long-distance hiking routes include the Via Francigena, Way of Saint Francis, Way of Saint Benedict, Romea Strata, and Via Romea Germanica. Each route has its own story, like the 490-kilometer (304-mile) Way of Saint Francis, which traces the footsteps of Saint Francis of Assisi, the beloved monk who founded the Franciscan Order.

Three of the routes are officially recognized as Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe, highlighting their historical significance across the continent. Together, they weave through ancient villages, scenic valleys, monasteries, and sacred landmarks before ending in Rome.

Designed to promote sustainable “slow tourism,” the initiative aims to spread visitors more evenly across Italy while supporting smaller communities and lesser-known destinations. Organizers hope the project will help ease overcrowding in major cities and encourage year-round travel experiences rooted in nature and cultural heritage.

Despite these routes being far less traveled, visitors won’t have to worry about getting lost thanks to the project’s use of smart technology. Sixty digital way-finding devices equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth beacon systems provide travelers with real-time information through the Italia.it app. Walkers can receive geolocated maps, historical insights, and multimedia guides as they journey through the landscape. And more than 1,000 landmarks—including churches, monuments, and fountains—have been digitally mapped, many of which are still relatively unknown to international tourists.

To make the experience even more accessible, the project also includes seven themed bus tours through Lazio, allowing visitors to explore sections of the pilgrimage routes in a single day. Some tours focus on spiritual destinations, while others spotlight contemporary architecture and modern churches in Rome. The tours are free, and they even include storytelling performances, local food tastings, and more immersive experiences designed to bring life back to local communities.

Find out more about the Ancient Paths of Italy on Italia.it.

Hoping to encourage a slower way to explore Italy, the country's tourism board launched a new initiative called the Ancient Paths of Italy.

Italia.it: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Source: Download the official Italia.it App and discover the five Ancient Paths of Italy

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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