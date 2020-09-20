Home / Photography

Photographer Preserves the Forgotten Beauty of Abandoned Sites Around the UK

By Jessica Stewart on September 20, 2020
Abandoned Power Plant

Photographer Matt Emmett loves exploring locations that have long been ignored. Using his picture taking, he helps unlock the hidden mysteries of these spaces and brings renewed attention to areas that have otherwise been “lost.” And while the British photographer is used to traveling to the far-flung corners of Europe for his explorations, lately he’s been finding inspiration closer to home.

Both a change in career and COVID-19 have grounded his travels as of late, but that hasn’t made him any less productive. Instead, it’s forced Emmett to look at the incredible heritage that surrounds him in the UK. Equally thrilling, these ruins or architectural restoration projects have only continued to fire his passion for photography.

“Each and every location has its own backstory, sometimes the clues to some of that backstory or history are there waiting for you at the location and even more can be discovered by reading and researching online. Due to the nature of these places and that fact they exist quietly, hidden away from public view, these histories are often unknown to the wider public,” he tells My Modern Met. “The last eight years have shown me there is an eager audience out there who love discovering these places from the comfort of their own homes. Not only that but I believe we provide an important service to society through the recording of workplaces, residences, hospitals, industrial sites, and many others before they are demolished or redeveloped into something entirely different. It's important to remember where we came from I think.”

Currently, during his time at home, Emmett has been exploring anything within a short drive or bike ride. This has led his craft to open up in other ways, as he’s begun working with local heritage groups and is even making a foray into video. Though things may be evolving, what remains the same is his desire to share his joy in discovering these amazing places.

Photographer Matt Emmett is a master of documentary abandoned ruins.

Abandoned Train Station and TracksFly Wheel HallAbandoned StaircaseInterior of an Abandoned Chapel in Decay

While he often travels Europe, the past few years have seen him exploring his own backyard in the UK much more.

Fishing Shack RuinsRed Sand FortsRuins of a Boat WreckStacks of Abandoned Cars with Moss Growing on ThemAbandoned and Decaying Cars

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
