Artist’s Awe-Inspiring Architectural Carvings Unearth Ornate Interiors From Stone

By Sara Barnes on June 7, 2021
Carved Stone Art

“Window”

For the past two decades, artist Matthew Simmonds has carved a niche for his creative career. Carrying on the long tradition of marble carving, Simmonds seemingly unearths miniature architectural models in small, porous stones. The effect, while being awe-inspiring in its attention to detail, makes it look as though each scene is in the midst of being rediscovered, and that Simmonds is uncovering ancient ruins that had long been forgotten.

The chiseled pieces feature grand archways, decorative ceilings, and even tiny statues tucked into the nooks of Simmonds' rock interiors. But just beyond their walls are the rough edges of the stone to remind us that amidst the polish lies a raw beauty. One informs the other, and this gets to the heart of his work. “Drawing on the formal language and philosophy of architecture,” Simmonds' statement reads, “the work explores themes of positive and negative form, the significance of light and darkness, and the relationship between nature and human endeavor.”

Scroll down for Simmonds' incredible sculptures, and be sure to check out his past architectural carvings we wrote about in 2019.

Artist Matthew Simmonds creates ornate architectural carvings that are seemingly unearthed from rough stones.

Architectural Carving by Matthew Simonds

“Gothic Passage II”

Stone Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Mystras”

Carved Stone Art

“Mystras”

Carved Stone Art

“Stepwell”

Carved Stone Art

“Stepwell”

Carved Stone Art

“Vesta II”

Carved Stone Art

“Hidden Landscape”

Interior Carving

“Hidden Landscape”

Interior Carving

“Hidden Landscape”

Interior Carving

“Hidden Landscape”

Architectural Carving by Matthew Simonds

“Basilica V”

Architectural Carving by Matthew Simonds

“Basilica V”

Interior Carving

“Tetraconch II”

Interior Carving

“Tetraconch II”

Matthew Simmonds: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Matthew Simmonds.

