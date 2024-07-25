Artist Turns Bolts, Nuts, and Other Scrap Metal Into Strikingly Detailed Sculptures

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Michel Torres Costa (@micheltorrescosta)

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure. For Brazilian sculptor Michel Torres Costa, discarded metal scraps–particularly smaller parts like nuts and bolts—are sources of inspiration and serve as unexpected materials for his art. Using pieces that were otherwise headed to a landfill, he creates formidable metal sculptures that evoke strength and resourcefulness.

Torres Costa's artistic journey began when he was only 15 years old and working as a welder. Since he had always been a fan of art, he found that sculpting could provide him with a creative outlet to the monotony of his job. This led him to discovering epoxy resin, a medium that allowed him to refine traditional techniques, and prompted him to take modeling and molding courses.

After five years, he went back to where it all started—his brother-in-law's mechanic's shop. This time, he picked apart motorcycle crowns, chains and ratchets. And so, his first metal sculpture, a horse, was born. “Since then, all the metals used in the works have been found in scrapyards and mechanical workshops,” Torres Costa's artist statement explains.

Speaking about his choice of material, the artist told EuroNews, “I always look for something that refers to a face, an eye, a mouth, a nose. I like pieces that make the work more organic, which are the smaller pieces, such as nuts and bolts, washers.” But to him, there's room for every kind of scrap in art. “Everything that a person thinks is garbage can be transformed into something with meaning and transformed into art, with beauty, giving a new face to a material that would never be used again, or would be rolling around, polluting our world.”

Torres Costa's sculptures encapsulate human and animal figures, as well as mythological themes, imbuing each piece with a steampunk aesthetic. His use of metal pieces make them look less like scrap and more like tiny dark tiles that have come together in one sweeping composition. There's no denying that the artist has breathed new life into the discarded materials.

While his work can be found in galleries and private collections, they could also easily be dark pieces of home decor. His work can even seamlessly be integrated in sci-fi films or perhaps a villain's upscale lair. The possibilities are endless for these creations which would have otherwise wound up in a garbage heap.

