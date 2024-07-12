100 Life-Sized Elephant Sculptures Are Embarking on a Journey Across the U.S.

Those taking a stroll along Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island, might be surprised to encounter a herd of 100 elephants on their path. But a closer look will reveal that each life-sized figure is actually a sculpture. The incredible traveling installation, titled The Great Elephant Migration, is organized by Elephant Family USA and Art&Newport and curated by Dodie Kazanjian.

The lifelike sculptures were handcrafted by the CoExistence Collective, an organization of 200 Indigenous artisans from the Bettakurumba, Paniya, Kattunayakan, and Soliga communities. Many of these artisans live alongside Indian elephants in India’s Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, and the sculptures are based on real elephants in the area.

Each sculpture, standing up to 15 feet tall and weighing nearly 800 pounds, took around three to four months to complete. They’re crafted from the Lantana camara weed, which is native to around 40% of India’s protected areas. The makers first photographed the elephants and then created intricate drawings to study their form. Then, it was time to bring them to life.

“A steel rebar frame is then shaped to meet the exact size and contours of the elephant,” Elephant Family USA tells My Modern Met. “Lantana camara, the invasive weed that is taking over India’s protected areas, is collected, stripped, and treated, before being used to clad the frame.” The elephants' eyes were crafted from resin and meticulously hand-painted to replicate the exact colors of real elephants' eyes. Finally, the sculptures are coated with protective Osmo oil to ensure their preservation for many years to come.

The Great Elephant Migration exhibition not only celebrates the beauty of the majestic animals, but it also aims to promote habitat conservation and human-wildlife coexistence. “This way of looking at the world is rooted in mutual respect and reciprocity,” says Elephant Family USA. “There's a reverence for nature and all its inhabitants, and a belief that the earth will look after us if we are respectful towards the earth and all of its inhabitants.”

The elephant herd is currently on the first leg of its 3,500-mile journey across the U.S. In September, they will migrate to New York City, followed by stops in Miami Beach, Browning in Montana, and Los Angeles.

Check out the incredible installation below and find out more about The Great Elephant Migration project on the Elephant Family USA website.

