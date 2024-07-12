Home / Art / Sculpture

100 Life-Sized Elephant Sculptures Are Embarking on a Journey Across the U.S.

By Emma Taggart on July 12, 2024

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

Those taking a stroll along Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island, might be surprised to encounter a herd of 100 elephants on their path. But a closer look will reveal that each life-sized figure is actually a sculpture. The incredible traveling installation, titled The Great Elephant Migration, is organized by Elephant Family USA and Art&Newport and curated by Dodie Kazanjian.

The lifelike sculptures were handcrafted by the CoExistence Collective, an organization of 200 Indigenous artisans from the Bettakurumba, Paniya, Kattunayakan, and Soliga communities. Many of these artisans live alongside Indian elephants in India’s Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, and the sculptures are based on real elephants in the area.

Each sculpture, standing up to 15 feet tall and weighing nearly 800 pounds, took around three to four months to complete. They’re crafted from the Lantana camara weed, which is native to around 40% of India’s protected areas. The makers first photographed the elephants and then created intricate drawings to study their form. Then, it was time to bring them to life.

“A steel rebar frame is then shaped to meet the exact size and contours of the elephant,” Elephant Family USA tells My Modern Met. “Lantana camara, the invasive weed that is taking over India’s protected areas, is collected, stripped, and treated, before being used to clad the frame.” The elephants' eyes were crafted from resin and meticulously hand-painted to replicate the exact colors of real elephants' eyes. Finally, the sculptures are coated with protective Osmo oil to ensure their preservation for many years to come.

The Great Elephant Migration exhibition not only celebrates the beauty of the majestic animals, but it also aims to promote habitat conservation and human-wildlife coexistence. “This way of looking at the world is rooted in mutual respect and reciprocity,” says Elephant Family USA. “There's a reverence for nature and all its inhabitants, and a belief that the earth will look after us if we are respectful towards the earth and all of its inhabitants.”

The elephant herd is currently on the first leg of its 3,500-mile journey across the U.S. In September, they will migrate to New York City, followed by stops in Miami Beach, Browning in Montana, and Los Angeles.

Check out the incredible installation below and find out more about The Great Elephant Migration project on the Elephant Family USA website.

100 life-sized elephant sculptures can currently be found along Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

The incredible traveling installation, titled The Great Elephant Migration, is organized by Elephant Family USA and Art&Newport and curated by Dodie Kazanjian.

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

Each elephant was handcrafted by the CoExistence Collective, an organization of 200 Indigenous artisans.

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

The sculptures are inspired by real elephants that inhabit the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, where the artisans also reside.

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

Each elephant is crafted from Lantana camara weed, which is native to around 40% of India’s protected areas.

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

The Great Elephant Migration Sculptures by The Elephant Family and Art&Newport

Elephant Family USA: Website | Facebook | Instagram
CoExistence Collective: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Art&Newport: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art&Newport and Elephant Family.

Related Articles:

Elephants Have Been Found to Give Each Other Names in the Form of Rumbling Sounds

Natural Rock Formation Looks Like an Elephant Drinking from the Ocean

100+ Photographers Contribute Their Work To Raise Funds for 13 Orphaned Elephants

Wildlife Photographer to Share 100 Images of Majestic Elephants and Whales in 2024 [Interview]

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ingenious Artist Uses Cutlery To Create Charming Bird Sculptures
Giant Trolls Scattered in a Forest Invite the Public on a Fairy Tale Scavenger Hunt
Abraham Lincoln Wax Statue Melts From Extreme Heat in Washington, D.C.
Artistic Tapestries Highlight the Fragile Beauty of Marine Ecosystems
Woodcarver Designs Whimsical Kinetic Sculptures Featuring Lovable Characters
Surreal Sculptures of Fragmented “Travelers” Pop Up in New York City

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sculptor Transforms Stone Block Into a Incredibly Detailed Mountside Village
Japanese Artist Creates Delicate Glass Sculptures With Innovative String Welding Technique
Incredible Wire Sculptures Merge the Magic of Fairies and Dandelions
Delicate Cut Paper Sculptures Raise Awareness About Dangers of Coral Bleaching
Haunting Handwoven Wire Masks Blur the Line Between Surreal Sculpture and Stylish Fashion
Artist Gives Scrap Metal Second Life by Transforming It Into Stunning Sculptures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.