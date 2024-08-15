Home / Art / Sculpture

Dynamic Wire Sculptures Beautifully Balance Positive and Negative Space

By Jessica Stewart on August 15, 2024

Tomohiro Inaba Sculpture

Japanese artist Tomohiro Inaba is known for his dynamic sculptures, which tell a different story depending on where you stand. From one angle, his carefully crafted animals and human figures appear whole, while from another, they seem to disintegrate into thin air. Presented in a new solo exhibition fittingly titled A Story That You See, his work is a tribute to his visual storytelling.

Inaba's sheep, deer, and bison become the main characters of their stories and are not only inspired by his observations in nature but by music and movies as well. Sometimes accompanied by or interacting with human figures, his sculpture keeps the viewer guessing. Through his innovative use of positive and negative space, he invites onlookers to fill in the blanks and decide for themselves how the scene will unfold.

The sculptor hopes that his work pushes people to use their imaginations and appreciate the different interpretations that can come from a singular piece of art. In this way, he acts as a conductor, energetically putting together and then unraveling what we see. Every energetic pull of the wire changes the mood of the sculpture.

At times, these expertly crafted metal “scribbles” appear to be blowing away. In other moments, they look as though they are actually flowing into the piece, helping form the animal's body. Truly unique, each sculpture is the fruit of careful consideration, as Inaba balances what is whole and what we must construct with our minds.

A Story That You See is currently on view at Tokyo's Yukiko Mizutani until August 31. If you are unable to catch Inaba's Tokyo exhibition, those in France will have an opportunity in October when he participates in a duo show at Arts Range in Onfleur.

Tomohiro Inaba's dynamic wire sculptures tell a different story depending on where you stand.

Tomohiro Inaba Sculpture

Tomohiro Inaba Sculpture

Tomohiro Inaba Sculpture

Through his innovative use of positive and negative space, he invites viewers to use their imaginations to fill out the scene.

Tomohiro Inaba Sculpture

At times, these expertly crafted metal “scribbles” appear to be blowing away.

Tomohiro Inaba Sculpture

Tomohiro Inaba Sculpture

In other moments, they look as though they are actually flowing into the piece, helping form the animal's body.

Tomohiro Inaba Sculpture

The sculptor's work is on view in Tokyo now, and he'll be part of a two-person exhibition in France in October.

Tomohiro Inaba Sculpture

Tomohiro Inaba: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tomohiro Inaba.

Related Articles:

Surreal Sculptures of Disintegrating Animals

Dynamic Wire Sculptures Capture Evocative People in Poetic Motion

Life-Size Steel Wire Sculptures of Emotional Figures Trapped in Boxes

Surreal Animal Sculptures Made of Metallic Branches Pay Homage to the Gifts of Nature

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Raises the (Sand) Bar With Her Creative Beach Sculptures
Giant Octopus Sculpture Carrying a Menagerie of Endangered Animals Surfaces in NYC
Artist Turns Bolts, Nuts, and Other Scrap Metal Into Strikingly Detailed Sculptures
Fernando Botero’s Voluptuous Sculptures Take Over Rome’s Historic Center
80-Foot-Tall Kinetic Sculpture of a Woman Embracing a Building in Prague Periodically Turns Her Head
100 Life-Sized Elephant Sculptures Are Embarking on a Journey Across the U.S.

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ingenious Artist Uses Cutlery To Create Charming Bird Sculptures
Giant Trolls Scattered in a Forest Invite the Public on a Fairy Tale Scavenger Hunt
Abraham Lincoln Wax Statue Melts From Extreme Heat in Washington, D.C.
Artistic Tapestries Highlight the Fragile Beauty of Marine Ecosystems
Woodcarver Designs Whimsical Kinetic Sculptures Featuring Lovable Characters
Surreal Sculptures of Fragmented “Travelers” Pop Up in New York City

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.