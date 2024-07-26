Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Raises the (Sand) Bar With Her Creative Beach Sculptures

By Jessica Stewart on July 26, 2024

Intricate House Sand Sculpture

Many of us spend summers on the beach, creating sand castles with our families as children. But did you know that it could also be a career? For sculptor Janel Hawkins, it's been a fulfilling way to stay creative and spread joy while teaching skills to others. As the founder of Alabama-based Sand Castle University, she teaches willing students on the Gulf Coast everything they need to know to create stunning sand sculptures. And at the same time, she spends her days on the beach making custom sand art.

Whether creating pieces of architecture or animals, Hawkins loves getting lost in the small details. As she painstakingly carves and presses the wet sand, she also needs to remain on her toes. Anything can happen in her open-air art studio, whether it's bad weather or creative difficulties. But these variables are also what she loves about creating these ephemeral sculptures and is part of the reason she enjoys sharing her knowledge.

“There are practical life lessons to sand sculpting,” she tells My Modern Met. “You have to learn the basics, then practice, practice, practice. Don't be afraid of failure. If you make mistakes, it means you're trying hard!”

Hawkins began her journey as a sand sculptor while still in college after seeing a job listing on Craigslist. After acquiring the necessary skills, she pursued her passion by opening Sand Castle University in 2017. With a team of five instructors and an administrative assistant, her business is expanding.

At the same time, she's also continuing to grow her own skills. Last year, she took on a dragon sculpture for the first time when she sculpted Mushu, the lovable dragon from Disney's Mulan. Getting the details of the scales and pointy teeth took a lot of time and patience, but was worth it in the end.

“Everything came together—the sand was perfect, the weather was perfect—and when I stood back after finishing, I knew it was something to be proud of!”

Whether creating personal projects or working on commissions for festivals, birthdays, proposals, or corporate events, she's always looking forward to the day's challenge. As she continues her successful career, she hopes to show that sand sculpting can be a viable career and a fun, creative activity for anyone looking to step away from the screen and spend some time at the beach.

Janel Hawkins is a professional sand sculptor and the founder of Sand Castle University.

Janel Hawkins and sea horse sand sculpture

Mushu sand sculpture by Janel Hawkins

Her intricate sand art takes dedication and patience.

@sand_castle_university Downtown #sand #sandcastle #sandsculpture #process #sandart #satisfying #sculpture #beach #sandasmr #asmr ♬ Crimson And Clover – The Shacks

@sand_castle_university Fiddles the Crab #process #sculpture #sandsculpture #sandtok #sand #sandcastle #oddlysatisfying #satisfying ♬ Brazil – Declan McKenna

@sand_castle_university Cubed in Cocoa beach #sand #sandcastle #sandsculpture #asmr #sandart #satisfying #oddlysatisfying #sculpting ♬ Strangers – Kenya Grace

In addition to her personal work, she takes commissions and teaches sand castle classes to students of all ages.

Intricate House Sand Sculpture

Octopus sand sculpture

Creative sand sculpture

Turtle sand sculpture

“Sand sculpting is a true art form and can be a viable full-time career.”

House sand sculpture

Griffin sand sculpture

Intricate House Sand Sculpture

