Giant Octopus Sculpture Carrying a Menagerie of Endangered Animals Surfaces in NYC

Art duo Gillie and Marc have transformed the exterior of the World Trade Center Oculus with an enormous bronze sculpture of an octopus. Spanning 36 feet, it's one of the largest octopus sculptures in the world and speaks to Gillie and Marc's wildlife advocacy.

The interactive artwork, titled The Arms of Friendship, features some of the world's most endangered species curled up in or sitting on the octopus's giant tentacles. Visitors are invited to get up close and personal with the 7-tonne sculpture and sit on its tentacles to get a different perspective on the animal.

It's one of three sculptures included in the Wildlife Wonders exhibit. Other pieces include The Wild Table of Love, a banquet of animals hosted by the artists' signature characters, Rabbitwoman and Dogman. Thanks to open spaces left at the table, anyone can join the party. The final sculpture, The Hippo Was Hungry To Try New Things With Rabbitwoman, shows a hippo conversing with Rabbitwoman. The hippo, an often misunderstood animal, airs out its complaints over a cup of coffee at a table where, once again, open seats allow the viewers to participate.

“We created Rabbitwoman and Dogman as human-wildlife hybrids, bridging the human and wild worlds. They have become our alter egos and protectors of wildlife,” Marc shares. “They journey around the globe spreading inspiration to love and safeguard our planet and its wildlife. We delight in seeing people interact with them and having fun while learning about wildlife conservation.”

Through their art and its storytelling capabilities, Gillie and Marc hope to spark dialogue about animal conservation and spur action to help save endangered species. In doing so, their whimsical sculptures bring joy and affect change.

“In the last 50 years, wildlife populations have plummeted by 69% globally. We are now facing the world’s sixth mass extinction,” Gillie states. “This crisis is beyond description, yet we remain hopeful and committed to witnessing change within our lifetimes. We trust that our art and the stories we tell can inspire people to engage in vital conversations and take meaningful action.”

This free public exhibition is located outside the Oculus World Trade Center on the South Oculus Plaza until July 31, 2025.

