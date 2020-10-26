Home / History

Dublin Grocery Store Installs Glass Floor for Shoppers to View Viking History Just Below

By Madeleine Muzdakis on October 26, 2020
Medieval Hiberno-Norse Dubliners House Dublin Lidl

A glass floor allows customers to gaze upon medieval Viking ruins under a Dublin Lidl store.

Most grocery stores look similar—colorful displays of fruits, a butcher's counter, and checkout lines are normal features. However, shoppers in one new Lidl grocery store in Dublin will have a unique experience as they pick up their weekly supplies. Opened in mid-October, the store was built directly over an 11th-century archeological site. Rather than build over the medieval Viking building, the store opted to include several sections of glass flooring, making the excavated ruin an educational part of the shopping experience.

The ruins upon which customers will gaze were discovered during construction for a commercial development. Exploring the site, archeologists discovered the small structure inset into the ground. The medieval builders dug the foundation before lining the walls with stone; an arched wooden structure stood above. This small building was probably a storage or craft space, surrounded by above-ground dwellings which have not survived. As reported by RTE News, researchers also discovered everyday artifacts including a 13th-century clay pitcher.

The structure was built by the Hiberno-Norse people who lived in an enclave of Dublin during the Middle Ages. While the term Hiberno-Norse is contested in scholarship, common use refers to populations with Gaelic and Scandinavian heritage. Seafaring Vikings from Norway had arrived in Ireland by the 9th century, and they intermarried with Gaelic locals. A dynasty of powerful Hiberno-Norse lords ruled Dublin—styling themselves kings—until right before the construction of the ruins found below the Lidl, estimated to be around 1070 CE.

Shoppers will now have a chance to learn more about this medieval past by viewing the ruins and reading informational displays throughout the store. Also displayed through glass are the remains of a backstage staircase from the Aungier Street Theater, an 18th-century structure. By preserving history and making these sites more accessible, Dublin's newest local Lidl store becomes a true local landmark.

A new Lidl grocery store in Dublin has installed glass floor panels so that customers may gaze up the ruins of a medieval Viking house located underneath the retailer.

House Model Medieval Town

The building was likely built around 1070 CE for use as storage or a craft space.

Lidl Dublin Glass Floor

The builders were the Hiberno-Norse people who lived in the Dublin enclave during the Middle Ages, and who were descended from Norwegian Vikings and local Gaels.

Archeologists On Site

Other artifacts were found in the medieval Viking building, including a 13th century pitcher.

Artifacts Dublin Lidl

Customers can also read informational panels spread around the store that teach the history of medieval Dublin and highlight the 18th-century theater, which can also be seen underneath the store.

18th Century Aungier Street Theater

Check out this video from RTE News to see the ruins of the medieval Viking building for yourself.

h/t: [Colossal]

All images are screenshots via YouTube.

Related Articles:

8 of the World’s Most Awe-Inspiring Ancient Ruins

Animated GIFs ‘Reconstruct’ Famous Ancient Ruins Around the World

7 Fascinating Facts About England’s Mysterious Stonehenge

Medieval Italian Village Sunken in Lake Will Resurface for the First Time in 27 Years

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible Animation Shows How Bridges Were Built in 14th-Century Prague
Giant 2,000-Year-Old Cat Etched Into Hillside Found at Nazca Lines Site in Peru
Architects Propose World’s Tallest Tower in NYC That Eats Up Carbon
Architects Design Futuristic ‘Spaceport City’ for Commercial Space Travel
Architects Design Eco-Friendly Building Inspired by Rainbow Eucalyptus Trees
Ancient Egyptian Coffins Sealed 2,600 Years Ago Are Opened for First Time in History

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Colorized Snowball Fight From 1896 Shows People Have Enjoyed Being Silly for Centuries
Researchers Discover King Tut’s Dagger Was Forged From a Meteorite
Uppercase and Lowercase: An Etymological Tale of Two Scripts
Archaeologists Unearth Dozens of 2,500-Year-Old Coffins in Egypt
Artificial Intelligence Revitalizes 1902 Footage of a “Flying Train” Ride Through a German Town
Jacques Cousteau’s Grandson Is Building the World’s Largest Underwater Research Center

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.