My Modern Met Academy Is Searching for a Video Editor

If you've been a fan of My Modern Met and want to go from a casual reader to an actual contributor, guess what, you're in luck. We're now hiring a video editor to help expand our online course offerings on My Modern Met Academy! It's an exciting time for us here as we continue to optimize our business.

We're looking for applicants who are web-savvy, love all things creative, and want to share their passion with the world. You'll not only get to polish your video editing skills, but you'll also have the opportunity to help build a dynamic digital media company that makes it a priority to stay on the pulse of what's new and exciting. Most of all, we're looking for passionate, motivated people who want to be part of something bigger.

 

Necessary Qualifications

  • Video editing experience
  • Proficient in Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effect, Final Cut Pro X, etc.
  • Attention to detail
  • Excellent time management
  • Passion for art & culture
  • Creative input
  • Quick learner

 

Preferred Qualifications

  • Experience creating online courses
  • Understanding of social media (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.)
  • Knowledge of graphic design tools, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Canva, etc.
  • Experience working with audio
  • Experience working with and creating visual graphics
  • Experience using Slack, Dropbox, Vimeo, Google Drive, and Asana to collaborate

 

Tasks

  • Edit videos for My Modern Met Academy
  • Assemble raw footage (5 to 25 hours) and audio to create engaging online art courses (1 to 4 hours in length)
  • When necessary, create stimulating graphics, title cards, and visual effects to enhance footage
  • Color correct, adjust light settings, etc. to enhance footage
  • Create SRT files for English closed captioning
  • Work closely with other team members

 

Perks

  • You'll have a very flexible schedule – you can work from anywhere
  • You'll build a vast portfolio of published videos for a growing creative community
  • You'll gain first-hand knowledge about working with a top art & culture website

 

Video Editor will be paid per course: Around 50 editing hours per course. Courses are paid per minute of edited footage.

 

Here's How You Can Apply:
Email your resume to [email protected].
In the email, please give us a brief background about yourself and answer these three questions:
1. Why do you want to be a Video Editor at My Modern Met Academy?
2. What other websites/channels do you visit on a daily or weekly basis?
3. What is your experience in editing educational videos or e-learning courses?

If possible, please send us links to your portfolio/blog/website

 

Please Note:
We are accepting international applicants
We are not accepting applicants who already possess a full-time job

 

Applications will be received until Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 11:59pm PST

 

Thanks and good luck!

Eugene Kim
Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief

