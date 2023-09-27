My Modern Met Academy Is Searching for a Video Editor

If you've been a fan of My Modern Met and want to go from a casual reader to an actual contributor, guess what, you're in luck. We're now hiring a video editor to help expand our online course offerings on My Modern Met Academy! It's an exciting time for us here as we continue to optimize our business.

We're looking for applicants who are web-savvy, love all things creative, and want to share their passion with the world. You'll not only get to polish your video editing skills, but you'll also have the opportunity to help build a dynamic digital media company that makes it a priority to stay on the pulse of what's new and exciting. Most of all, we're looking for passionate, motivated people who want to be part of something bigger.

Necessary Qualifications

Video editing experience

Proficient in Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effect, Final Cut Pro X, etc.

Attention to detail

Excellent time management

Passion for art & culture

Creative input

Quick learner

Preferred Qualifications

Experience creating online courses

Understanding of social media (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.)

Knowledge of graphic design tools, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Canva, etc.

Experience working with audio

Experience working with and creating visual graphics

Experience using Slack, Dropbox, Vimeo, Google Drive, and Asana to collaborate

Tasks

Edit videos for My Modern Met Academy

Assemble raw footage (5 to 25 hours) and audio to create engaging online art courses (1 to 4 hours in length)

When necessary, create stimulating graphics, title cards, and visual effects to enhance footage

Color correct, adjust light settings, etc. to enhance footage

Create SRT files for English closed captioning

Work closely with other team members

Perks

You'll have a very flexible schedule – you can work from anywhere

You'll build a vast portfolio of published videos for a growing creative community

You'll gain first-hand knowledge about working with a top art & culture website

Video Editor will be paid per course: Around 50 editing hours per course. Courses are paid per minute of edited footage.

Here's How You Can Apply:

Email your resume to [email protected].

In the email, please give us a brief background about yourself and answer these three questions:

1. Why do you want to be a Video Editor at My Modern Met Academy?

2. What other websites/channels do you visit on a daily or weekly basis?

3. What is your experience in editing educational videos or e-learning courses?

If possible, please send us links to your portfolio/blog/website

Please Note:

We are accepting international applicants

We are not accepting applicants who already possess a full-time job

Applications will be received until Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 11:59pm PST

Thanks and good luck!

Eugene Kim

Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief