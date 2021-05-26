My Modern Met Is Searching for a Podcast Editor

If you've been a fan of My Modern Met and want to go from a casual reader to an actual contributor, guess what, you're in luck. We're now hiring! It's an exciting time for us here as we continue to expand our business.
We're looking for applicants who are web-savvy, love all things creative, and want to share their passion with the world. You'll not only get to polish your podcast editing skills, you'll have the opportunity to help build a dynamic digital media company that makes it a priority to stay on the pulse of what's new and exciting. Most of all, we're looking for passionate, motivated people who want to be a part of something bigger.
Necessary Qualifications:
Podcast editing experience
Proficient in podcast editing software, such as Adobe Audition, Hedenberg, Reason, etc.
Excellent writing and communication skills
Passion for art & culture
Quick learner
Preferred Qualifications:
Understanding of social media: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, etc.
Knowledge of video editing software a plus, but not required
Daily and Weekly Tasks:
Edit podcasts for My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast
Construct audio files into episodic format
Add intros and outros with music
Remove/heal background noise, repeat words, and dead air
Create Audiograms for Social Media posts
Attend weekly Podcast meetings and contribute to optimization and strategy
Perks:
You'll have a very flexible schedule – you can work from anywhere
You'll build a vast portfolio of published podcasts for a growing creative community
You'll gain first-hand knowledge about working with a top art & culture website
Podcast Editor will be paid hourly (with room for growth)
Around 5-6 hours a week
Here's How You Can Apply:
Email your resume to [email protected].
In the email, please give us a brief background about yourself and answer these two questions:
1. Why do you want to be a Podcast Editor at My Modern Met?
2. What other Podcasts do you listen to on a daily or weekly basis?
If possible, please send us links to your portfolio/blog/website
Please Note:
We are accepting international applicants
We are not accepting applicants who already possess a full-time job
Applications will be received until Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:59pm PST
Thanks and good luck!
Eugene Kim
Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief