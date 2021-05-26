My Modern Met Is Searching for a Podcast Editor

If you've been a fan of My Modern Met and want to go from a casual reader to an actual contributor, guess what, you're in luck. We're now hiring! It's an exciting time for us here as we continue to expand our business.

We're looking for applicants who are web-savvy, love all things creative, and want to share their passion with the world. You'll not only get to polish your podcast editing skills, you'll have the opportunity to help build a dynamic digital media company that makes it a priority to stay on the pulse of what's new and exciting. Most of all, we're looking for passionate, motivated people who want to be a part of something bigger.

Necessary Qualifications:

Podcast editing experience

Proficient in podcast editing software, such as Adobe Audition, Hedenberg, Reason, etc.

Excellent writing and communication skills

Passion for art & culture

Quick learner

Preferred Qualifications:

Understanding of social media: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, etc.

Knowledge of video editing software a plus, but not required

Daily and Weekly Tasks:

Edit podcasts for My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast

Construct audio files into episodic format

Add intros and outros with music

Remove/heal background noise, repeat words, and dead air

Create Audiograms for Social Media posts

Attend weekly Podcast meetings and contribute to optimization and strategy

Perks:

You'll have a very flexible schedule – you can work from anywhere

You'll build a vast portfolio of published podcasts for a growing creative community

You'll gain first-hand knowledge about working with a top art & culture website

Podcast Editor will be paid hourly (with room for growth)

Around 5-6 hours a week

Here's How You Can Apply:

Email your resume to [email protected].

In the email, please give us a brief background about yourself and answer these two questions:

1. Why do you want to be a Podcast Editor at My Modern Met?

2. What other Podcasts do you listen to on a daily or weekly basis?

If possible, please send us links to your portfolio/blog/website

Please Note:

We are accepting international applicants

We are not accepting applicants who already possess a full-time job

Applications will be received until Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:59pm PST

Thanks and good luck!

Eugene Kim

Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief