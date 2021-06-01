My Modern Met Is Searching for a Video Editor

If you've been a fan of My Modern Met and want to go from a casual reader to an actual contributor, guess what, you're in luck. We're now hiring! It's an exciting time for us here as we continue to expand our business.

We're looking for applicants who are web-savvy, love all things creative, and want to share their passion with the world. You'll not only get to polish your video editing skills, you'll have the opportunity to help build a dynamic digital media company that makes it a priority to stay on the pulse of what's new and exciting. Most of all, we're looking for passionate, motivated people who want to be a part of something bigger.

Necessary Qualifications:

Video editing experience

Proficient in Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effect, Final Cut Pro X, etc.

Excellent writing and communication skills

Attention to detail

Understanding of social media: YouTube, Facebook,, Instagram, etc.

Passion for art & culture

Creative input

Quick learner

Preferred Qualifications:

Understanding of social media (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.)

Knowledge of graphic design tools, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Canva, etc.

Experience working with audio

Experience working with and creating visual graphics

Daily and Weekly Tasks:

Edit videos for My Modern Met

Assemble raw footage and audio to create engaging videos

Create stimulating graphics, title cards, and visual effects to enhance footage

Color correct, adjust light settings, etc. to enhance footage

Work closely with other team members

Attend weekly meetings and contribute to optimization and strategy

Perks:

You'll have a very flexible schedule – you can work from anywhere

You'll build a vast portfolio of published videos for a growing creative community

You'll gain first-hand knowledge about working with a top art & culture website

Podcast Editor will be paid hourly (with room for growth)

Around 10-15 hours a week

Here's How You Can Apply:

Email your resume to [email protected].

In the email, please give us a brief background about yourself and answer these two questions:

1. Why do you want to be a Video Editor at My Modern Met?

2. What other websites/channels do you visit on a daily or weekly basis?

If possible, please send us links to your portfolio/blog/website

Please Note:

We are accepting international applicants

We are not accepting applicants who already possess a full-time job

Applications will be received until Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:59pm PST

Thanks and good luck!

Eugene Kim

Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief