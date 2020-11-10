Home / Career

My Modern Met Is Searching for DIY Crafters

By Eugene Kim on November 10, 2020

If you've been a fan of My Modern Met and want to go from a casual reader to an actual contributor, guess what, you're in luck. We're now hiring! It's an exciting time for us here as we continue to expand our business.

We're looking for applicants who are web-savvy, love all things creative, and want to share their passion with the world. You'll not only get to polish your DIY and crafting skills, you'll have the opportunity to help build a dynamic digital media company that makes it a priority to stay on the pulse of what's new and exciting. Most of all, we're looking for passionate, motivated people who want to be a part of something bigger.

Necessary Qualifications:
Previous crafting/DIY experience
Video filming/editing experience
Passion for art, design, crafts
Understanding of social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.
Quick learner

Daily and Weekly Tasks:
Pitch DIY craft ideas and create it in real life
Record yourself creating crafts
Assist editors in developing, producing, and editing creative videos
Contact artists, designers, and photographers for collaborations
Help manage social media accounts and other tasks

Perks:
You'll have a very flexible schedule – you can work from anywhere
You'll build a vast portfolio of published videos for a growing creative community

Our team members start working 2-3 hours per day for five days a week (hours increase from there) and will gain first-hand knowledge about working with a top art and culture website. Crafters will be paid hourly or per project (with room for growth).

Here's How You Can Apply:
Email your resume to [email protected].
In the email, please give us a brief background about yourself and answer these two questions:
1. Why do you want to be a crafter at My Modern Met?
2. What other websites/channels do you visit on a daily or weekly basis?

If possible, please send us links to your reel/blog/website.

Please Note:
We are accepting international applicants.
We are not accepting applicants who already possess a full-time job.

Applications will be received until Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:59pm PST.

Thanks and good luck!

Eugene Kim
Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief

Eugene Kim

Eugene Kim is the Editor-in-Chief of My Modern Met. In May, 2008, he co-founded the website to create one big city that celebrates creative ideas. His mission is to promote a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.
Read all posts from Eugene Kim

