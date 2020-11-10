My Modern Met Is Searching for DIY Crafters

If you've been a fan of My Modern Met and want to go from a casual reader to an actual contributor, guess what, you're in luck. We're now hiring! It's an exciting time for us here as we continue to expand our business.

We're looking for applicants who are web-savvy, love all things creative, and want to share their passion with the world. You'll not only get to polish your DIY and crafting skills, you'll have the opportunity to help build a dynamic digital media company that makes it a priority to stay on the pulse of what's new and exciting. Most of all, we're looking for passionate, motivated people who want to be a part of something bigger.

Necessary Qualifications:

Previous crafting/DIY experience

Video filming/editing experience

Passion for art, design, crafts

Understanding of social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.

Quick learner

Daily and Weekly Tasks:

Pitch DIY craft ideas and create it in real life

Record yourself creating crafts

Assist editors in developing, producing, and editing creative videos

Contact artists, designers, and photographers for collaborations

Help manage social media accounts and other tasks

Perks:

You'll have a very flexible schedule – you can work from anywhere

You'll build a vast portfolio of published videos for a growing creative community

Our team members start working 2-3 hours per day for five days a week (hours increase from there) and will gain first-hand knowledge about working with a top art and culture website. Crafters will be paid hourly or per project (with room for growth).

Here's How You Can Apply:

Email your resume to [email protected].

In the email, please give us a brief background about yourself and answer these two questions:

1. Why do you want to be a crafter at My Modern Met?

2. What other websites/channels do you visit on a daily or weekly basis?

If possible, please send us links to your reel/blog/website.

Please Note:

We are accepting international applicants.

We are not accepting applicants who already possess a full-time job.

Applications will be received until Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:59pm PST.

Thanks and good luck!

Eugene Kim

Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief