My Modern Met is Searching for an English-French Translator/Writer

By Eugene Kim on January 12, 2021

If you've been a fan of My Modern Met and want to go from a casual reader to an actual contributor, guess what, you're in luck. We're now hiring! It's an exciting time for us here as we continue to expand our business.

We're looking for applicants who are web-savvy, love all things creative, and want to share their passion with the world. You'll not only get to polish your writing skills, you'll have the opportunity to help build a dynamic internet-based business that makes it a priority to stay on the pulse of what's new and exciting. Most of all, we're looking for passionate, motivated people who want to be a part of something bigger.

Necessary Qualifications:
Fluent in both French and English (Native French)
Excellent writing skills
Understanding of social media: Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, etc
Previous blogging experience
Passion for art, design, photography
Quick learner

Daily and Weekly Tasks:
Translate posts from English to French
Write original art+culture content in French
Manage French social media accounts

Perks:
You'll have a very flexible schedule – you can work from anywhere
You'll build a strong portfolio of published articles covering a range of topics

Our writers will work 2-3 hours per day for five days a week and will gain first-hand knowledge about working with a top art and culture website. Writers will be paid hourly.

Here's How You Can Apply:
Email your resume to [email protected]
In the email, please give us a brief background about yourself and answer these three questions:
1. Why do you want to be a translator/writer at My Modern Met?
2. What other blogs do you visit on a daily or weekly basis?
3. How strong is your French writing ability, and what type of translation experience do you have?

If possible, please send us links to your website and/or blog.

Please Note:
We are accepting international applicants.
Applications will be received until Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 11:59pm pdt.

Thanks and good luck!

Eugene Kim
Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief

