Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Welcomes First Child With Rapper Cordae

By Regina Sienra on July 20, 2023
Naomi Osaka

Photo: ChinaImages/Depositphotos

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Osaka. The tennis star has welcomed her first child, a girl named Shai. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion shared the first image of her daughter on Instagram, alongside some glimpses of her new life as a mom alongside her partner, rapper Cordae.

The picture of baby Shai doesn't show her face, but shows her wearing a white onesie with a print of rackets and tennis balls, paying tribute to her mom's legacy. “Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program,” she captioned the image. She also posted a picture of herself gazing at her baby bump, a selfie taken at a hospital, and a mom-themed romantic picnic.

As for Cordae, he recently performed at the Calgary Stampede in Canada, where he announced the birth of his daughter in between songs. “My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai,” he said. “Love you, I'm going back home.”

Back in June, Osaka and Cordae had celebrated a baby shower. Back then, the new mom posed with a decoration that read, “A little princess is on the way,” and they also snapped a picture of Cordae kissing Osaka on the belly.

Osaka had first announced her pregnancy back in January. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023”, she captioned a picture of an ultrasound scan, At the time. Osaka assured her fans that she would return to tennis competitions for the Australian Open in 2024. She added, “One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone ‘that's my mom', haha.”

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has welcomed her first child, a girl named Shai.

 

Osaka had first announced her pregnancy back in January.

 

“One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone ‘that's my mom.'”

 

Naomi Osaka: Instagram
h/t: [Complex]

