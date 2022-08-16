Naomi Osaka Rescuing a Butterfly Wins World Sports Photography Awards

An artistic photo of tennis star Naomi Osaka rescuing a butterfly has taken home the top prize at the World Sports Photography Awards 2022. Sports photographer David Gray took the winning image during the Australian Open, when a butterfly landed on her dressed. By playing with shadows, Gray was able to capture the moment perfectly.

Professional sports photographers from around the globe saw their work honored in the contest, as these specialized photojournalists documented moments of athleticism, strength, and talent. Gray was one of 24 photographers who were honored in the third annual contest. More than 7,000 images were submitted across categories like Basketball, Racquet Sports, Water, and Gymnastics.

“I was incredibly impressed by the quality of this year's entries,” shared Sophie Collins, chief marketing officer at MPB, the contest's sponsor. “Photography captures a moment in time, the emotion, the ups and downs. It tells a story that has the power to change how the viewer feels and inspires them.”

The winning images are not only technically sound, but are a compelling look at the world of sports. These photographs bring you into the moment, whether it's a time of action, a quiet moment of reflection, or a joyful celebration. Check out these winners below.

The World Sports Photography Awards celebrates professional sports photographers around the world.

Winners across 24 categories have been announced for the 2022 edition of the photo contest.

More than 7,000 images from professional sports photographers were submitted.

The World Sports Photography Awards “unlocks the amazing power of sports imagery through the story-telling power of competition.”

