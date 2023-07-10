Home / Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Their Fourth Child, Wren Alexander Stephens

By Regina Sienra on July 10, 2023

 

Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend have welcomed their fourth child. Just months after the birth of baby Esti Maxine, the family just got bigger with the arrival of their baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens. The newest addition to their family was born on June 19. Legend marked the occasion by sharing a picture of all four of their children  together in one photo.

Legend captioned the picture, “Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love.” In the image, the proud dad holds both newborn Wren and 5-month-old Esti in his arms. Adding to the cuteness of the scene, his 4-year-old son Miles sits on his leg while 7-year-old Luna waves for the camera and poses with her leg up in the air.

Wren Alexander was born via surrogate, and Teigen took the time to express her gratitude in a separate Instagram post.”We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” she wrote. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”

In the same post, Teigen explains she and her surrogate were pregnant almost at the same time. “After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies of my own,” she wrote, recalling the time she suffered a miscarriage in 2020. She then shared that while she and Legend had been exploring surrogacy in 2021, she wanted to try to carry a pregnancy one more time . “If it doesn't work, we will be ok. We've already seen the worst,” she remembers thinking. A successful pregnancy brought them baby Esti. “As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy.”

Now, the family seems to be having the time of their life. Legend and Teigen post cute photoshoots of their four kids and share glimpses of their everyday life. Recently, Teigen also took the time to pridefully share individual images of her children, which she captioned, “4 people I made (with lots of help from other people lol) I love them so much I could explode into 1 million pieces.”

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
