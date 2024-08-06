Home / Sports

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Bow Down to Rebeca Andrade at Olympic Gymnastics’ First All-Black Podium

By Regina Sienra on August 6, 2024

Simone Biles has been at the center of many stories during her 2024 Paris Olympics run, from shutting down negative comments to her becoming the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast in history. But during her final competition, she stepped to the side and paid her respects to her fiercest competitor in an outstanding display of sportsmanship.

Despite her best attempts, Biles placed second during the women's floor exercise final. The gold medal went to Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who won just fractions of a point ahead of Biles. In a heartwarming gesture, Biles and Jordan Chiles, who came in third place, bowed for Andrade when she stepped onto the podium to receive her medal. The Brazilian gymnast raised her fists to celebrate her victory, before grabbing her competitors hands as a way to thank them.

Biles' action trascended the language barrier that has marked her interactions with Andrade throughout the Olympics. Since Andrade speaks Portuguese, it has been reported that their exchanges have been limited to giggling, enthusiastic nodding, and hand gesturing. By bowing to Andrade, Biles and Chiles reminded the world that sportsmanship is a universal language.

“I have so much respect for her. She’s such a good competitor,” Biles said about Andrade after the medal ceremony. “She keeps me on my toes. It’s an honor to get to compete with her.”

Andrade has had many obstacles on her way to Olympic glory. Born in a favela, her mother worked as a maid to provide for her and her siblings. When her mother couldn’t afford to pay for her daughter’s bus ticket to practice, Andrade and her older brother walked two hours each way to get to her gym. More recently, she overcome adversity after tearing her ACL three times. She is now Brazil's most decorated Olympic athlete, having won four medals—one gold, two silver, and one bronze—in Paris 2024.

On top of the formidable scene, the three athletes also made history. Rebeca Andrade, Simone Biles, and Jordan Chiles made up the first-ever all-Black podium in men's or women’s gymnastics at the Olympics. Just days before, Andrade, Biles, and Suni Lee made up the first all-around gymnast podium to be comprised entirely of people of color.

Meanwhile, the women’s gymnastics balance beam podium was also the stage of a multicultural endearing scene. Italian gymnasts Alice D’Amato, who won gold, and Manila Esposito, who got the bronze medal, bit their medals for the cameras. Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin, who came in second, was caught doing a double take and, to blend in, excitedly placed her medal in front of her mouth. If the Olympics are about athletes from all over coming together, the women's gymnastics podiums are where sisterhood truly takes place.

h/t: [Today]

