Al Roker Is a First-Time Grandpa and Shares First Photos of His Granddaughter

By Regina Sienra on July 13, 2023
Al Roker

Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

Congratulations are in order for Al Roker.  On July 3, his daughter Courtney Roker Laga gave birth to a little girl named Sky Clara Laga, making him a first-time grandfather. To mark the happy occasion, The Today Show host shared the first pictures of baby Sky on Instagram.

“And then this little girl came into my life,” he captioned the image. “Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back.”

In one of the images, Roker looks emotional as he holds Sky in his arms. Other pictures show the adorable newborn looking sleepy and content. Fellow Today host Savannah Guthrie commented, “OH MY GOODNESS!! Welcome to the world sweet girl! You have the best grandpa in the universe!!”

Like proud grandpas do, Roker wanted to share his excitement with as many people as possible. The weather presenter dedicated his debut in the Threads app to Sky. “My first Thread is my first grandchild, Sky Clara Laga,” he wrote. “My daughter, Courtney, and her hubby, Wes, have given us such a wonderful gift of the perfect bundle of love.”

A day after Sky's birth, Roker's co-host Sheinelle Jones celebrated the news on the show and even noted a beautiful connection between the baby's name and Roker's legacy as a famed weatherman. “That’s really cute that his first grandchild’s name is Sky,” she said. “How cute is that?”

A week later, Today co-host Hoda Kotbe caught up with Roker to learn how grandfatherhood has been. Roker couldn’t hide his joy and shared, “It’s magical. It really is. Everybody tells you that it’s going to be this thing and you don’t know—it’s like when they tell you about having our first child.

“And then, to hold this little girl knowing that 30, almost 35 years ago, I held her mom. And here she is…and she’s just perfect.”

Al Roker: Instagram
h/t: [TODAY ]

