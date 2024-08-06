Hilarious TikTok Trend Shows Why Amateur Athletes Didn’t Make the Olympic Cut

When watching the Olympics, it's hard not to be wowed by the talents of the athletes. The games are often the culmination of a lifetime of sacrifice and dedication. But for every athlete who ends up in the Olympics, there are hundreds more who try their hardest but simply don't make the cut. And this topic, taken to the extreme, is the newest viral trend on TikTok.

Amateur athletes are posting their “announcements” about not making the Paris 2024 Games with videos of their most epic sporting fails. From belly-flopping divers to wobbly gymnasts, the videos are a self-deprecating look at the realities of sport. At the same time, they also put into clear view just how difficult and rare it is to perform at the highest level, giving new appreciation to the likes of Simone Biles and Noah Lyles.

With one video racking up over 87 million views, Olympic fever is really taking hold. Many of the videos are backed by the Olympic Theme or the Star Spangled Banner (Bass Boosted), for an added touch. Overall, the viral trend is a fun way to poke fun at our own athletic exploits while reminding us that the Olympic medal winners make their respective disciplines look deceivingly easy.

So, if you are ready for a laugh, take a look at some amateur athletes who didn't make the cut. And who knows, there are still four years to train for the Los Angeles Games, so maybe we'll see them in 2028.

Amateur athletes are going viral for their funny videos announcing why they didn't make the cut for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

From belly-flopping divers to wobbly gymnasts, the videos are a self-deprecating look at the realities of sport.

h/t: [NBC]

