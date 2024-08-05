View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Ruano Oliva (@adrianaruano95)

On Wednesday, July 31, Adriana Ruano, a 29-year-old from Guatemala, won her country’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Not only did she accomplish this milestone for her homeland, but the former gymnast also fulfilled her goal of making it to the Olympics one day, albeit through a different sport.

Most Olympic athletes train their whole lives dedicated to one sport. Ruano's path to Olympic gold has been anything but conventional. Over a decade ago, when she was 16, Ruano was preparing for the 2011 Gymnastics World Championships to qualify for the London 2012 Olympics. However, a severe back injury, involving six damaged vertebrae, abruptly ended her gymnastics career. To continue her track as an athlete, Ruano’s doctor suggested that she take up shooting as a sport which would be less physically taxing on her back.

Her competitive spirit was reignited after briefly volunteering for shooting at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. After watching her competition and teammates, the athlete was inspired to try again for the Olympics, but this time as a shooter instead of a gymnast.

Ruano’s journey continued as she competed in the women’s trap shooting event during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing in 26th place. Four years later, she achieved her ultimate goal by winning the gold medal.

In addition to taking home the gold for Guatemala, Ruano set an Olympic record by scoring 45 out of 50 in the women’s trap shooting event. Sylvia Stanco from Italy secured the silver medal in the women's trap event with a final score of 40, while Penny Smith from Australia claimed the bronze.

Up until this point, Guatemala has won only one other Olympic medal. Jean Pierre Brol added to the country’s medal tally this year by earning the bronze medal in the men’s trap shooting event.

Ruano’s story serves as a powerful one: overcoming setbacks by adapting to achieve one’s dreams.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Adriana Ruano won the Olympic gold medal in shooting, setting an Olympic record with a score of 45 out of 50 in the women's trap event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comité Olímpico Guatemalteco (@coguatemalteco)

Ruano's path to gold was unconventional, as she transitioned from gymnastics to shooting after a severe back injury ended her previous athletic career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Ruano Oliva (@adrianaruano95)

The determined athlete’s story is a powerful example of overcoming setbacks and adapting to achieve one’s dreams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adriana Ruano Oliva (@adrianaruano95)

Adriana Ruano: Instagram

h/t: [CBS News]

Related Articles :

“Table Tennis Grandma” Zhiying Zeng Makes Olympic Debut at 58 Years Old

Olympic Champion Simone Biles Fires Back at Negative Comments About Her Hair and Her Team

Olympic Fencer Nada Hafez Competes While Seven Months Pregnant and Wins the Match