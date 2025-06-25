Sir David Attenborough Narrates Immersive ‘Our Story’ Experience at London’s Natural History Museum

London’s Natural History Museum has recently opened an immersive experience featuring the legendary Sir David Attenborough. Titled Our Story with David Attenborough, the 50-minute-long presentation brings the walls and floor of the Jerwood Gallery to life. It’s teeming with 360 degrees of animations, projections, and real-world footage, all narrated by Attenborough and accompanied by a score from Tony Award and Olivier Award-nominated composer Nick Powell.

This incredible exhibition takes visitors down a narrative path. “In this new immersive experience at the Natural History Museum, we explore two stories,” Attenborough explains, “the 4-billion-year epic of the Earth, and our own, relatively brief chapter, the story of humankind. These two stories are not, at this moment, aligned—but they could be. My hope is that anyone visiting the Our Story experience will come to understand how important humanity is in writing the planet’s next chapter.”

Our Story with David Attenborough marks the Natural History Museum’s first-ever immersive experience and was done in collaboration with Open Planet Studios. While there, attendees bear witness to the emergence of Homo sapiens, commune with gorillas (our closest relatives), and discover how we’ve impacted—including our recent efforts to protect—the great whales of the oceans.

The experience is an awe-inspiring look at the Earth and a sobering examination of the environmental impact of humans. The Natural History Museum hopes that it will inspire more advocacy for the planet's health. When we can immerse ourselves in what’s at stake, it will help us move differently through the world in a way that aligns with a more sustainable future.

Tickets are available for Our Story with David Attenborough through January 18, 2026. Visit the Natural History Museum's website to reserve one.

Get a peek into the experience here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natural History Museum, London (@natural_history_museum)

Exhibition Information :

Our Story with David Attenborough

June 19, 2025–January 18, 2026

Natural History Museum

Cromwell Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 5BD

Natural History Museum: Website | Instagram | Facebook



All images via Natural History Museum.