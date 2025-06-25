Home / Science

Sir David Attenborough Narrates Immersive ‘Our Story’ Experience at London’s Natural History Museum

By Sara Barnes on June 25, 2025
Our Story with David Attenborough at National History Museum in London

Photo: © Trustees of the Natural History Museum

London’s Natural History Museum has recently opened an immersive experience featuring the legendary Sir David Attenborough. Titled Our Story with David Attenborough, the 50-minute-long presentation brings the walls and floor of the Jerwood Gallery to life. It’s teeming with 360 degrees of animations, projections, and real-world footage, all narrated by Attenborough and accompanied by a score from Tony Award and Olivier Award-nominated composer Nick Powell.

This incredible exhibition takes visitors down a narrative path. “In this new immersive experience at the Natural History Museum, we explore two stories,” Attenborough explains, “the 4-billion-year epic of the Earth, and our own, relatively brief chapter, the story of humankind. These two stories are not, at this moment, aligned—but they could be. My hope is that anyone visiting the Our Story experience will come to understand how important humanity is in writing the planet’s next chapter.”

Our Story with David Attenborough marks the Natural History Museum’s first-ever immersive experience and was done in collaboration with Open Planet Studios. While there, attendees bear witness to the emergence of Homo sapiens, commune with gorillas (our closest relatives), and discover how we’ve impacted—including our recent efforts to protect—the great whales of the oceans.

The experience is an awe-inspiring look at the Earth and a sobering examination of the environmental impact of humans. The Natural History Museum hopes that it will inspire more advocacy for the planet's health. When we can immerse ourselves in what’s at stake, it will help us move differently through the world in a way that aligns with a more sustainable future.

Tickets are available for Our Story with David Attenborough through January 18, 2026. Visit the Natural History Museum's website to reserve one.

London’s Natural History Museum has recently opened an immersive experience featuring the legendary Sir David Attenborough.

Sir David Attenborough at National History Museum in London

Photo: © Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Titled Our Story with David Attenborough, the 50-minute-long presentation brings the walls and floor of the Jerwood Gallery to life.

Our Story with David Attenborough at National History Museum in London

Photo: Open Planet Studios, Photographer Gavin Thurston

Our Story with David Attenborough at National History Museum in London

Photo: Open Planet Studios, Photographer Gavin Thurston

It’s teeming with 360 degrees of animations, projections, and real-world footage.

Our Story with David Attenborough at National History Museum in London

Photo: © Trustees of the Natural History Museum

This incredible exhibition takes visitors down a narrative path.

Our Story with David Attenborough at National History Museum in London

Photo: © Trustees of the Natural History Museum

“In this new immersive experience at the Natural History Museum, we explore two stories,” Attenborough explains, “the 4-billion-year epic of the Earth, and our own, relatively brief chapter, the story of humankind.”

Our Story with David Attenborough at National History Museum in London

Photo: © Trustees of the Natural History Museum

“These two stories are not, at this moment, aligned—but they could be. My hope is that anyone visiting the Our Story experience will come to understand how important humanity is in writing the planet’s next chapter.”

Our Story with David Attenborough at National History Museum in London

Photo: © Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Get a peek into the experience here:

Exhibition Information:
Our Story with David Attenborough
June 19, 2025–January 18, 2026
Natural History Museum
Cromwell Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 5BD

Natural History Museum: Website | InstagramFacebook

All images via Natural History Museum. 

Related Articles:

Watch Sir David Attenborough’s 99 Most Iconic Moments in a 6-Hour Birthday Tribute Video

5-Year-Old Sir David Attenborough Fan Draws 99 Animals To Celebrate the Naturalist’s 99th Birthday

David Attenborough’s ‘Ocean’ Film Explores the Beauty and Fragility of Life Beneath the Waves

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Magnolias Are So Old That They’re Pollinated by Beetles
Futuristic Space Greenhouse Is Designed To Grow Plants for Earth Dwellers
Incredible NASA Imaging Shows the Most Traveled “Underwater Highways” on Earth
Underwater “Lost City” May Hold the Key To Understanding How Life on Earth Began
The Science of Frisson: Why Music and Other Art Forms Can Give You Goosebumps
Dogs and Their Humans Do Look and Behave Alike, Several Scientific Studies Confirm

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Blades of Grass Under a Microscope Look Like a Bunch of Smiling Faces
19-Year-Old Wins $100K for Creating Cheaper Way To Make Antiviral Drugs From Corn Husks
Have a Song You Can’t Stop Playing? A New Theory Says Our Brainwaves Sync Up With Music
Groundbreaking Contact Lenses Let Humans See Invisible Infrared Light—Even Through Closed Eyes
New Research Suggests Human Language Evolved More Than 135,000 Years Ago
Your Brain on Books: Scientists Reveal What Happens in Our Heads When We Read

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.