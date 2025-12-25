Astronaut Debuts a New Geometrical Shape That Can Only Be Achieved in Space

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Oxford Mathematics (@oxford.mathematics)

Space gives astronauts unique chances to test out things in an environment that is completely different from Earth, resulting in priceless insights for math and science. One such experiment was carried out by Hungarian astronaut and mission specialist Tibor Kapu aboard the International Space Station (ISS) earlier this year and led to a math breakthrough. Known as a soft cell, this brand-new geometrical shape has no sharp corners and can only be achieved in microgravity.

Developed alongside the Institute of Mathematics at Oxford University and the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, the soft cell only worked in theory, having been discovered just last year. What makes it special is that, unlike polyhedra like a prism, cube, or dodecahedron, the edges of soft cells don’t need to be flat. Instead, the soft cell boasts concave sides that look like horse saddles.

To put it to the test, the Axiom-4 mission took an edge skeleton of the soft cell to the ISS and filled it with water. Given there were no protocols for this experiment, it was fine-tuned aboard ISS by Kapu and mission commander Peggy Whitson. In the end, they made this shape a reality, confirming what has been described as the “beauty of fluid dynamics”. The results can be seen in a now-viral Instagram video.

“The soft cell experiment, which was originally designed only as a proof of concept and a demonstration of physical principles for high school students, proved to be a spectacular success,” writes Oxford Mathematics. “Microgravity gave rise to phenomena in fluid dynamics not possible on Earth. Upon observing the spectacle, ISS commander Takuya Onishi called the experiment ‘the art of science.’”

