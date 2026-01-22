South Korean Scientists Create Spray-On Powder That Stops Severe Bleeding in One Second

A team of South Korean researchers has developed a spray-on powder that can stop severe bleeding in about one second, instantly sealing deep wounds upon contact with blood. Designed for emergency and battlefield medicine, the breakthrough could radically change how traumatic injuries are treated when time and resources are limited.

Bleeding remains one of the leading causes of preventable death worldwide, especially in accidents, disasters, and combat situations where immediate surgical care is unavailable. Scientists at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), working alongside South Korea’s military, set out to create a solution that could work faster and more reliably than traditional dressings. The result is a sprayable hemostatic powder that solidifies into a protective gel almost instantly.

This is not a conventional first-aid product. Known as AGCL powder, the innovation was developed with extreme conditions in mind. A multidisciplinary research team, including material scientists, bioengineers, and an active-duty Army major, designed the spray to function in chaotic environments where applying gauze or maintaining pressure is difficult or impossible.

Once released from the aerosol canister, the powder spreads evenly across the wound surface. Upon contact with blood, it rapidly transforms into a strong hydrogel barrier that adheres to tissue, sealing deep and irregular injuries without stitches or prolonged compression.

AGCL powder is composed of biocompatible polymers, including alginate and gellan gum, which react with calcium ions naturally present in blood. This interaction triggers near-instant gel formation. Chitosan, another key ingredient, enhances clotting while supporting tissue compatibility.

The resulting gel structure can absorb more than seven times its own weight in blood while remaining stable. According to reports from Seoul Economic Daily, the barrier is strong enough to withstand manual pressure and remain effective even in high-humidity or high-temperature environments.

Traditional bleeding-control methods often struggle with complex wounds or internal bleeding, especially in emergency situations. Gauze and patch-style agents can be difficult to place, slow to activate, or unreliable under harsh conditions. By contrast, the spray requires minimal precision and works almost immediately.

In preclinical testing, the powder significantly reduced bleeding time in severe injuries, including liver wounds, and supported normal healing afterward. Researchers observed improved tissue regeneration, including new blood vessel and collagen formation, suggesting the spray may do more than stabilize patients in the moment.

While the spray has not yet been approved for widespread clinical use, its implications are far-reaching. From military medics and first responders to emergency rooms and remote clinics, a tool that can stop bleeding with a single spray could save countless lives.

