David Attenborough’s ‘Ocean’ Film Explores the Beauty and Fragility of Life Beneath the Waves

Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on Thursday, May 8. The legendary conservationist has devoted his life to revealing the wonders of the natural world and championing the protection of our planet. And now, in his latest cinema-length, National Geographic documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough, he highlights the critical role our seas play in preserving biodiversity and combating climate change. “After almost 100 years on this planet,” he says, “I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.”

The film explores the current state of the world’s oceans and the dramatic changes they’ve undergone over the course of Attenborough’s lifetime. It showcases the vibrant beauty and rich diversity of life beneath the waves—from coral reefs to kelp forests. At the same time, the film confronts the harsh reality of how human activity—such as industrial fishing—is endangering these vital ecosystems. The powerful documentary invites viewers to reflect on the ocean’s profound importance, the urgent threats it faces, and the actions needed to safeguard its future.

The documentary reveals how our oceans are now at a critical tipping point, with the health of the planet hanging in the balance. Attenborough warns, “We’re almost out of time.” However, despite the odds, the biologist and natural historian remains optimistic. “The ocean can bounce back to life,” he says. “If left alone it may not just recover but thrive beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen.”

In December 2022, nearly all nations agreed to protect “30% of Earth’s land and sea for nature” by 2030. With Ocean, Attenborough hopes to inspire world leaders to turn that promise into meaningful action at the upcoming UN conference next month. Toby Nowlan, the producer of Ocean, says the production is different to other Attenborough films. “This is not about seeing brand new natural history behaviors,” he explains, “It is the greatest message he's ever told.”

Ocean with David Attenborough premiered on May 6 at the Royal Festival Hall in London, where King Charles—who is known for his love of nature—attended in support. The film will be shown in public theaters worldwide on May 8, 2025—coinciding with Attenborough’s 99th birthday. And for those who can’t make it to a cinema, Ocean will debut on the National Geographic Channel on June 7, followed by streaming releases on Disney+ and Hulu beginning June 8, in honor of World Oceans Day.

Watch the trailer below.

