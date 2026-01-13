Home / Animals

Researchers Discover the Crucial Genetic Mutations That Made Horses Rideable

By Eva Baron on January 13, 2026

In the animal kingdom, there are only a handful of species that we can rely upon for transportation, ranging from elephants and camels to mules and llamas. But horses are arguably the most ubiquitous. For millennia, humans have ridden atop these sleek, muscular creatures, whose presence radically transformed travel, warfare, agriculture, commerce, and culture. Scientists have long puzzled over what specifically primed horses for domestication—and new research may just hold the answer.

Recently published in Science, the study outlines two crucial gene mutations that allowed us to tame and ultimately ride wild horses. These mutations first emerged some 5,000 years ago, and targeted such attributes as temperament, movement, and overall physiology. To identify these particular genes, the scientists analyzed the genomes from 71 horses of varying breeds and time periods, including ancient horse DNA extracted from archaeological sites. The team then tracked how 266 genetic markers evolved throughout the early domestication period, determining nine genes that were favored by human breeders. From this sampling, two genes made a strong impression: ZFPM1 and GSDMC.

In mice, ZFPM1 impacts anxiety levels, while in humans, it influences overall wellbeing. GSDMC, on the other hand, is linked to spinal anatomy, motor coordination, and strength in mice, and chronic back conditions and pain in humans. According to the study, ZFPM1 underwent strong selection about 5,000 years ago, suggesting the gene played a critical role in early horse domestication, whereas GSDMC experienced strong selection anywhere from 4,200 to 4,700 years ago.

Taken together, the team believes that ZFPM1 influenced a horse’s docility, rendering it easier to tame. GSDMC bore physical significance, altering the animal’s body shape and build, alongside the structure of its spine. To further test that theory, scientists silenced the GSDMC gene in lab mice, who developed straighter spines and stronger forelimbs. Such traits, per the study, betters the chances of rideability, improving posture, weight-bearing, and mobility. Notably, the GSDMC gene exploded in frequency over just a few hundred years, spreading rapidly throughout horse populations.

“That means people intended to put that variant more frequently in the population,” Ludovic Orlando, one of the study’s authors, told Science News, adding that horses with the GSDMC mutation had an estimated 20% more offspring than those without. “When you see something like that, you know you’re onto something that was really a game changer for horse biology.”

In 2021, Orlando and his team also found evidence that modern domesticated horses originated from southwestern Russia more than 4,200 years ago. This new study, however, offers a novel glimpse into how horses were domesticated by early civilizations, all through the lens of genetics.

“These genetic changes allowed horses to become rideable and fast-moving, which transformed human societies by accelerating transport, warfare, and cultural exchange,” lead author Xuexue Liu added in an interview with Nautilus. “In short, horse genetics and human social development co-evolved in a mutually reinforcing process.”

To learn more about these exciting results, read the full study in Science.

Scientists have identified two genetic mutations that were crucial in the domestication of horses.

These genes impacted temperament, movement, and overall physiology, all of which ultimately allowed horses to be mounted and ridden by humans.

Sources: Horses may have become rideable with the help of a genetic mutation; What Made Horses Rideable; Genetic Mutations Made Horses Gentle — and Changed Human History; Did a single genetic mutation make horses rideable?; Selection at the GSDMC locus in horses and its implications for human mobility

Related Articles:

Study Finds That 65 Different Species of Animals Laugh To Express Happiness

Study Reveals How Female Bonobos Stick Together To Maintain Their Power

Study Finds That Dogs Can Tell if Someone Is Untrustworthy

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mexico City, Home to the World’s Largest Bullring, Bans Violence in Bullfighting To Protect Animals
Chernobyl’s “Radiation-Eating” Fungus Turns Nuclear Fallout Into Its Own Energy Source
Italy Is Changing Its Air Travel Laws To Improve Animal Welfare
Divers Capture Breathtaking Video of Mother and Baby Humpback Whales Breaching Right Next to Them
Astronaut Debuts a New Geometrical Shape That Can Only Be Achieved in Space
YouTuber Disrupts Rare Plant Market by Revealing How to Clone Rare Species at Home

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Jokester Horse “Plays Dead” Whenever Someone Tries To Ride Him
Research Shows Chimps Can Revise Their Choices Based on Evidence Like Humans Do
Photographer Shares Why His Animal Portraits Are Shot From Bottom Up [Interview]
Scientists Have Discovered the World’s Oldest Ice, Dating Back 6 Million Years
Earth Now Has “Two Moons” Until 2083, NASA Confirms
Who Was Marie Curie? Learn More About This Pioneering Nobel Prize Winner

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.