Home / News

Harvard Professor Wins Nobel Prize for Her Research on Gender Pay Gap

By Madeleine Muzdakis on October 17, 2023
Professor Wins Nobel Prize for Her Work on Women’s Labor

Claudia Goldin, Henry Lee Professor of Economics at Harvard University. (Photo: Editing1088 via Wikimedia Common, CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED)

Women in the workforce is often see as a modern phenomenon. But in reality, women have been active—though deeply undervalued and underpaid—participants in global economies of labor for centuries. Levels of participation have fluctuated with technological and social change, but true equality with men still remains elusive. For her groundbreaking work in documenting and revising the history of women's labor, Harvard professor Claudia Goldin won the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2023. More colloquially known as the Nobel Prize in Economics, the legendary award is given this year to Goldin “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labor market outcomes.”

Goldin received her PhD in 1972 from the University of Chicago. She began teaching immediately after, eventually joining the Harvard faculty in 1990. Her research over a long career has exposed the history of women's work through use of creative source material. Women are often missing from the historical record, and their labor (like many today) often went unrecognized. Goldin's work demonstrated a “U-shaped” curve of women's level of involvement in the labor market.

“The participation of married women decreased with the transition from an agrarian to an industrial society in the early 19th century, but then started to increase with the growth of the service sector in the early 20th century,” the Nobel Prize states. “Goldin explained this pattern as the result of structural change and evolving social norms regarding women’s responsibilities for home and family.” Goldin's work noted large-scale changes such as the growth of clerical work in the 10th century, which was and remains a large employer of women. Other changes were much more abrupt, such as the impact of the birth control pill which allowed women to decide their own destiny. For many, this meant a career their mothers could never dream of.

Goldin's work also examines the persistent employment gap between men and women, finding that despite equal education, it's parenthood's unequal impact that separates the sexes. Workplace practices such as family leave may help to close the gap. According to the Nobel committee, Goldin's work exposes reasons behind the pay gap too: “Part of the explanation is that educational decisions, which impact a lifetime of career opportunities, are made at a relatively young age. If the expectations of young women are formed by the experiences of previous generations—for instance, their mothers, who did not go back to work until the children had grown up—then development will be slow.”

Even though some of Goldin's work is historical, it provides a clear context for solving a continuing problem—the devaluation and exclusion of women from the workplace.

Economics professor Claudia Goldin won the 2023 Nobel Prize in the Economic Sciences for her work on women's roles in labor markets and the gender pay gap.

h/t: [Science]

Related Articles:

10 Fearless Women From History Who Fought for a Better Future

Developers of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Technology Win Nobel Prize

Watch Nobel Prize Winner Drew Weissman Call His Parents To Tell Them He Won

Who Was Marie Curie? Learn More About This Pioneering Nobel Prize Winner

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Denver Gave People $1,000 a Month, Led to Reduced Homelessness and Increased Full-Time Employment
Actor LeVar Burton Set To Replace Drew Barrymore as Host of National Book Awards
National Emergency Alert Test Outs Amish Men as Smartphone Owners, Gets Them Shunned
Over 100 Dolphins Are Found Dead in the Amazon River Amid a Historic Drought
Rare $10,000 Bill Sells for Almost Half a Million Dollars at Auction
Iconic Sycamore Gap Tree Near Hadrian’s Wall Was Discovered Cut Down

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Costco Is Now Selling 1-Ounce Gold Bars for Under $2,000
WGA Reaches Tentative Agreement With Studios After 146-Day Strike
Linguists Discover “Miami English” as New Language Dialect Thriving in Southern Florida
Bob Ross’ First On-Air Painting Is Up for Sale for Almost $10 Million
Scientists Are Skeptical of Alleged Alien Mummies Presented to Mexican Congress
RIP Fernando Botero: Latin America’s Celebrated Artist for Voluptuous Figure Paintings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.