Teachers in the United States Spent $3.24 Billion of Their Own Money in 2023

By Sarah Currier on March 22, 2024
Photo Of Young Children In Classroom With Raised Hands

Photo: racorn/Depositphotos

Teachers are often some of the most influential people in their students' lives. They can encourage and support a child in a way that few others can. However, teachers routinely need to pay for their own classroom supplies, which cuts into their already limited paycheck. According to a recent report, educators in the United States spent approximately $3.24 billion of their own money on school supplies in 2023, with the average teacher spending $853.90.

These staggering numbers set a record for the highest amount ever reported. They could be partially linked to the increased prices due to inflation, but could also be related to the fact that salaries haven't increased to mitigate its effects. These factors, coupled with the after effects of COVID-19, has led to many educators leaving the industry and seeking other careers.

This information has made its way to Reddit, and the comment sections is full of current and former educators sharing their experiences. A top comment states, “My wife is a teacher here in the U.S. The amount of money we've spent on school supplies and snacks for these kids so they have stuff to eat each year would amaze.” Another comment reads, “The fact that teachers can only deduct 600 buck[s] on their taxes from what they spend is criminal. Teachers have to spend so freaking much of their own money, just to keep the schools running.”

The data is extremely revealing about the selfless spending of caring teachers and how budget cuts in education leads to more strain on teachers and, by extension, can lead to a poorer quality of learning for young minds. It is certainly something that requires more attention and needs to be addressed by the local and federal government.

A recent report discovered that teachers spent $3.24 billion dollars of their own money in 2023 on school supplies for their classrooms. Redditors chimed in to share their own experiences.

h/t: [My eLearning World]

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
