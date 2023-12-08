Home / News

‘Rizz’ Is Named Oxford’s 2023 Word of the Year Thanks to Tom Holland

By Regina Sienra on December 8, 2023
Oxford Dictionary Thesaurus

Photo: astfreelancer/123RF

As 2023 comes to a close, we look back not only at the things we talked about all year, but also how we talked about them. Nothing encapsulates this as well as the Oxford Word of the Year, selected via public vote and the insight of a team of language experts. For 2023, the Word of the Year is “rizz,” a noun defined as “style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.”

Oxford University Press, which organizes the voting, writes: “2023 marked the era of personal—and professional—PR. And what does it take to command attention? A whole lot of charisma, or the shortened form, ‘rizz.’ Pertaining to someone’s ability to attract another person through style, charm, or attractiveness, this term is from the middle part of the word ‘charisma,’ which is an unusual word formation pattern. Other examples include ‘fridge’ (refrigerator) and ‘flu’ (influenza).”

According to the Oxford Monitor Corpus of English, the world barely began widespread usage in late 2022, before peaking in summer 2023. The term seems to have been carried to victory by actor Tom Holland. In June 2023, the Spider-Man star was asked in a Buzzfeed interview about the secret to his rizz, to which he answered, “I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz. My brother Paddy has ultimate rizz.”

“One of the reasons it’s moving from being a niche social media phrase into the mainstream is, it’s just fun to say,” Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages, told The New York Times. “When it comes off your tongue, there’s a little bit of joy that comes with it.”

On the way to becoming the 2023 Word of the Year, “rizz” beat out a group of finalists that also reflect the main stories of the year. The terms that almost made it to the top were “prompt,” an instruction given to an AI programs, algorithms, etc., which determines or influences the content it generates; “situationship,” a mix of “situation” and “relationship” that captures a romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered to be formal or established; and “swiftie,” a term to describe an enthusiastic fan of Taylor Swift.

While 2022 Word of the Year, “goblin mode” seems to have fizzled out, the 2018 winner, “toxic,” seems to remain strong and commonplace. Only time will tell if rizz, used mainly by Gen Zers, gets to maintain its hold on popular culture.

The 2023 Oxford Word of the Year is “rizz,” defined as “style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.”

Oxford's Word of the Year 2023 Rizz definition

The term seems to have been carried to victory by Tom Holland. In June 2023, the actor was asked about the secret to his rizz, to which he answered, “I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz.”

Actor Tom Holland wearing a Prada suit and Christian Louboutin shoes arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Photo: imagepressagency/Depositphotos

h/t: [Smithsonian Magazine]

Related Articles:

Best of 2023: 52 of the Most Creative Products Everyone Wanted This Year

Best of 2023: Top 10 Art Installations Featured on My Modern Met

Best of 2023: Top 42 Photographs From Around the World

These Are the Best Northern Lights Photos of 2023

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Prized ‘Inverted Jenny’ Stamp Sells for $1.7 Million
Denver Gave People $1,000 a Month, Led to Reduced Homelessness and Increased Full-Time Employment
Harvard Professor Wins Nobel Prize for Her Research on Gender Pay Gap
Actor LeVar Burton Set To Replace Drew Barrymore as Host of National Book Awards
National Emergency Alert Test Outs Amish Men as Smartphone Owners, Gets Them Shunned
Over 100 Dolphins Are Found Dead in the Amazon River Amid a Historic Drought

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rare $10,000 Bill Sells for Almost Half a Million Dollars at Auction
Iconic Sycamore Gap Tree Near Hadrian’s Wall Was Discovered Cut Down
Costco Is Now Selling 1-Ounce Gold Bars for Under $2,000
WGA Reaches Tentative Agreement With Studios After 146-Day Strike
Linguists Discover “Miami English” as New Language Dialect Thriving in Southern Florida
Bob Ross’ First On-Air Painting Is Up for Sale for Almost $10 Million

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.