Home / Entertainment

Actor LeVar Burton Set To Replace Drew Barrymore as Host of National Book Awards

By Margherita Cole on October 16, 2023
LeVar Burton is Replacing Drew Barrymore as Host of the National Book Awards

LeVar Burton (Photo: s_bukley/Depositphotos, left); Drew Barrymore (Photo: s_bukley/Depositphotos, right)

Each year, the National Book Awards honors the accomplishments of writers and their books. So it's only fitting that the host of the event reflects the commitment to lifting the voices of creators. While Drew Barrymore was originally chosen to fill this role in the 2023 awards, her decision to continue her talk show during the WGA strike led the National Book Foundation to rescind their invitation and find a replacement. Now, actor/director LeVar Burton—best known for his role in Star Trek: The Next Generation and the miniseries Roots—will be returning as host for the highly anticipated awards show.

In addition to his work on screen, Burton is also a prominent reading advocate. In the 80s, he hosted Reading Rainbow, which is a children's television series that helps promote a love of reading to kids, and in 2017, he began a podcast called “LeVar Burton Reads” in which he reads short stories. “The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture,” the National Book Foundation says in a statement. “Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation.”

This is not Burton's first time working at the event, as he hosted it previously in 2019. In light of the WGA strike and book bans, he added: “It's an honor to return as host of the biggest night for books, especially in a moment when the freedom to read is at risk and literature both needs and deserves our recognition and support.”

The National Book Awards show will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on November 15, 2023.

Actor and director LeVar Burton is set to replace Drew Barrymore as the host of the National Book Awards.

LeVar Burton is Replacing Drew Barrymore as Host of the National Book Awards

LeVar Burton (Photo: s_bukley/Depositphotos)

h/t: [NPR]

Related Articles:

RIP Sidney Poitier: Paying Tribute to the Trailblazing Actor Who Paved the Way for Black Performers in Hollywood

WGA Reaches Tentative Agreement With Studios After 146-Day Strike

18 Books That Capture the Magic and History of New York City

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch Blue Ivy‘s Growth Between Her First and Last Performance on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour
Jamie Lee Curtis Reunites With Arnold Schwarzenegger Almost 30 Years After the Release of ‘True Lies’
National Emergency Alert Test Outs Amish Men as Smartphone Owners, Gets Them Shunned
Celebs Warn About AI-Powered Deepfake Videos of Them Advertising Products on Social Media
‘Harry Potter’ Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor Michael Gambon
Michael Sheen Is a “Not-for-Profit” Actor Who Donates His Earnings to Social Causes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Over 100 Dolphins Are Found Dead in the Amazon River Amid a Historic Drought
Rare $10,000 Bill Sells for Almost Half a Million Dollars at Auction
Adrian Stoica and His Dog Hurricane Win Season 18 of ‘America’s Got Talent’
The Sphere Just Held It’s First Live Show and the Visuals Inside Are Mind-Blowing
Iconic Sycamore Gap Tree Near Hadrian’s Wall Was Discovered Cut Down
Costco Is Now Selling 1-Ounce Gold Bars for Under $2,000

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.