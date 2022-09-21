Home / Architecture

Mosaic Canopy Made of 832 Colorful Glass Tiles Reflects a Spectrum of Sunlight

By Jessica Stewart on September 21, 2022
Vertical Panorama Pavilion in Sonoma at The Donum Estate

Nestled in the valley of a Sonoma winery, a colorful mosaic canopy provides a unique tasting space. Designed by Studio Other Spaces—founded in 2014 by artist Olafur Eliasson and architect Sebastian Behmann—the Vertical Panorama Pavilion brings an artistic touch to the grounds of The Donum Estate.

As one of California's leading Pinot Noir producers, The Donum Estate wanted to create a new dedicated wine-tasting space. Led by project architect Benjamin Albrecht, Studio Other Spaces imagined a canopy based on the history of circular calendars. Comprised of 832 colorful glass pieces, the pavilion has a north-facing oculus in the center.

The glass tiles of the canopy represent an abstract calendar that depicts yearly averages of the area's four meteorological parameters—solar radiance, wind intensity, temperature, and humidity. The 24 colors of the tiles were inspired by the colors of the Sonoma Valley and vary in their translucent and transparent hues.

With the Vertical Panorama Pavilion, the firm sought to provide an encounter between visitors' senses and surroundings. “The design for the pavilion aims at creating a holistic experience that is based on a journey through several horizontal layers of the site, landscape, and surrounding elements–resulting in a type of vertical panorama,” writes the firm.

Thinking in layers, the architects wanted to ensure that guests could experience all the conditions that lead to making great wine. As they are led up a curved path toward the pavilion, the colorful roof begins to emerge. Continuing toward the pavilion, they see the walls rise and can take in the sights and sounds that comprise this unique environment. From chirping insects to rustling grass to the fragrance of the surrounding fauna, each element forms a new layer for the guest to enjoy.

“Vertical Panorama Pavilion is a hospitable space, which celebrates the exceptional wine at Donum and the microclimates that created it,” share Eliasson and Behmann. “The specific design elements are abstractions of components taken from a vertical slice through the pavilion’s location on the Estate. The pavilion maps out the surrounding ephemera—the soil, vegetation, wind, sun, atmosphere, and rain—and incorporates these into the colorful canopy, reflecting the wine’s unique signature.”

Studio Other Spaces, founded by Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann, has created the colorful Vertical Panorama Pavilion.

Vertical Panorama Pavilion in Sonoma at The Donum EstateThe Donum Estate and Studio Other Spaces - Vertical Panorama Pavilion

Located in Sonoma, California, the canopy's roof is composed of 832 glass tiles.

Glass Mosaic Canopy at Studio Other SpacesGlass Mosaic Canopy at Studio Other SpacesThe Donum Estate and Studio Other Spaces - Vertical Panorama Pavilion

The pavilion, which is based on a circular calendar, acts as a tasting space for The Donum Estate.

Colorful Mosaic Glass Canopy in SonomaColorful Mosaic Glass Canopy in SonomaColorful Pavilion at the Donum Estate

As a leading producer of California Pinot Noir, the vineyard has a collection of 50 works of site-specific sculpture and works of art.

Colorful Mosaic Glass Canopy in SonomaThe Donum Estate and Studio Other Spaces - Vertical Panorama Pavilion

Studio Other Spaces: Website | Instagram
The Donum Estate: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All images Adam Potts via Studio Other Spaces.

Related Articles:

Olafur Eliasson’s New Rainbow Walkway

Mesmerizing Kaleidoscopic Glass Installations by Olafur Eliasson

Installation Artist Olafur Eliasson Unveils His First Building as an Architect

Mesmerizing Tunnel Looks Like a Colorful Kaleidoscope When Walking Through One Way

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Iconic Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright
The Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright: 10 Historic Buildings by the Legendary American Architect
15 Skyscrapers That Are the Tallest Buildings in the World
Spiral Staircase Springs Apart in Surreal Architectural Sculpture
Architects Design 100-Mile-Long Mirrored Skyscraper That Runs Into the Red Sea
Unconventional Forest Observation Deck Concept Is Shaped Like a Moose Head

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Zaha Hadid Architects Designed a Cultural Center Inspired by the Curving Flow of a River
10 of the Most Splendid Stained Glass Windows in the World
A Colorful Floating City Is Being Constructed in the Maldives
Exploring the Fantastic History of Gargoyles in Gothic Architecture
Art Nouveau: The Ornate Architectural Style That Defined the Early 20th Century
Architects Are Adding a Sustainable Skyscraper to the Iconic Manhattan Skyline

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.