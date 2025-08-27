Home / History

Ancient Roman “De Re Coquinaria” Is the Oldest Surviving Cookbook in the World

By Livia Pereira on August 27, 2025
Peppered Honey Cake. (Photo: Carole Raddato via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Have you ever wondered what people in ancient times ate for their meals? Salt, sugar, and most spices were historically precious, difficult to come by in daily life, and certainly not available to a large majority of the population. If most people in ancient times didn’t have access to ingredients that we take for granted now, what did they cook?

An ancient Roman cookbook titled De Re Coquinaria gives us a glimpse into what an ancient diet could have looked like. Though it is difficult to place its origins exactly, the De Re Coquinaria is believed to date anywhere between the first and fifth century CE. It has been attributed to “Apicius,” a name that could refer to an unknown figure, the ancient Roman gourmet Marcus Gavius Apicius, or even a group of unnamed Roman cooks.

Joseph Dommers Vehling published an English translation of the recipe book in 1926. One of the biggest takeaways from the cookbook is the importance of meat in the Roman diet. Vehling remarked in a preface to the book that “cruel methods of slaughter were common.” He also noticed an evolution in the recipes themselves, primarily in the shift from beef-oriented meals to chicken and pork.

As Vehling astutely observed, “the ancient bill of fare and the ancient methods of cookery were entirely guided by the supply of raw materials—precisely like ours.” The Romans were also noticeably low-waste, utilizing parts of food materials that Vehling saw as inferior at the time that he published his translation of the cookbook.

Another interesting ancient Roman tradition may be connected to their “waste nothing” mentality. According to How Stuff Works, “cooks then were revered if they could disguise a common food item so that diners had no idea what they were eating.” This likely developed out of a need to cover the taste of spoilage, which may have occurred if the Romans were using food parts that are perhaps best left alone.

In terms of actual recipes, though, there is a wide variety of dishes, some that may be more easily replicable today than others. A common seafood mince that consists of sea-crab, fish, lobster, cuttlefish, ink fish, spiny lobster, scallops and oysters, for example, may actually be more expensive to make today than it was in the past. And, crucially, the recipes in De Re Coquinaria don’t contain measurements—cooking for the ancient Romans happened based off smell, feel, and custom more than anything.

If you’re interested in dining as the Romans did, you can find Vehling’s translation of De Re Coquinaria on Project Gutenberg or the Internet Archive. And while it may not be your cup of tea, it’s a great reminder of how cooking has evolved and continues to be an exercise in ingenuity, intuition, and improvisation. So, which recipe will you try first?

An ancient Roman text titled De Re Coquinaria is the oldest surviving cookbook in the world.

Photo: Apicius, Coelius via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Photo: KSU via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Believed to have been written between the 1st and 5th centuries C.E., the book gives us some insight into ancient diets and food customs.

Ancient red wine. (Photo: Carole Raddato via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Meat played a huge role in Roman meals, though the kind of meat used in recipes varied depending on the availability of protein sources at a given time.

Poultry with Hazelnuts Sauce. (Photo: Carole Raddato via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

De Re Coquinaria also reveals that the Romans were incredibly low-waste, which meant they would eat parts of food materials that were probably unsafe for actual consumption.

Alexandrine Squash. (Photo: Carole Raddato via Wikimedia CommonsCC BY-SA 2.0)

Sources: Discover the World’s Oldest Surviving Cookbook, De Re Coquinaria, from Ancient Rome; The Delectable History of Cookbooks

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
