Need Help Making a Decision? Do as the Ancient Persians Did and “Drink” About It

Throughout history, cultures have developed methods of decision making that we might consider… unconventional. According to the Greek historian Herodotus, ancient Persians had a unique approach. They would deliberate on important decisions while inebriated, and once they sobered up, they would revisit their choices. The same process was applied to the opposite order. If something was decided while an individual was sober, they would then drink and consider it again. The choice had to align while both drunk and sober, or else, it would be set aside.

While this may sound counterintuitive, some behavioral scientists say that many people already make big decisions in a state similar to intoxication, albeit subconsciously. According to behavioral economist Dan Ariely, the need to make a big decision or strategic shift heightens emotions, putting individuals in what he calls a “hot” state.

When people are in hot, or emotionally aroused states, they may make decisions that they wouldn’t normally do when in a cold or dispassionate emotional state. When asked to predict their responses to scenarios in both hot and cold states, a stark difference became abundantly apparent.

“The conclusions were consistent and clear—overwhelmingly clear, frighteningly clear,” Ariely says. The responses from people in hot states showed more propensity for risk and immoral actions. Not only that, but individuals who participated in the study were also completely unaware of the degree to which an aroused emotional state could change them.

These two takeaways illustrate the importance of recognizing hot versus cold decision-making in all areas of life. But it's of particular importance when it comes to business. Competitive arousal, sometimes known as auction fever, is a phenomenon that is related to hot and cold decision making. Participants in auctions or competitive situations lead individuals to prize “winning at any cost,” with the win relating to not only the outcome of the situation, but also beating the competition.

This tendency is often manipulated by experienced negotiators. For example, brokers may influence potential buyers to act now by telling them that they are competing with unnamed rivals with a tight deadline. In reality, neither rival nor deadline exists, but an illusion of competition and urgency has been established. This leads to a heightened emotional state for the potential buyer and may expedite their decision to make a purchase.

So, while the Persian tradition of drunk deliberation might sound antithetical, modern research now confirms its genius. Really, the “genius” in question is the cold state reevaluation that follows the drunk decision, but traditionally, one cannot happen without the other. Even if you’re not too keen to try this strategy, it’s important to realize just how much our emotional state impacts our judgment. Being aware of a “hot” emotional state in the moment and taking time for a “cold” reevaluation later can make a world of difference between a smart choice and a regrettable impulse.

According to Greek historian Herodotus, ancient Persians would make decisions while drunk, then revisit their choice when they were sober.

While this may sound antithetical, behavioral scientists today have conducted studies that show they might have been onto something. Many people make decisions in a heightened emotional state, whether they are conscious of it or not.

Behavioral economist Dan Ariely's theory of “hot” and “cold” states corroborates the ancient Persian custom, providing valuable insight into emotional decision-making.

Related Articles :

5,000-Year-Old Iranian Vase Features the First Known Animation

Newly Discovered Pompeii Frescoes Reveal a Different—Wild—Side of Ancient Roman Women

Intricate Glass Cups Featuring Gladiators Were Souvenirs in Ancient Rome

New Study Suggests Chimpanzees May Enjoy “Social Drinking” Just Like Humans