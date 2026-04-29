15 Top Artists Showcase the Power of Textile Art in Stunning Group Exhibition

Textile art has a long history, existing for thousands of years in some form. But it’s only relatively recently that it has finally been getting the recognition it deserves. Often seen in gendered terms as “women’s work”—and therefore deemed less important—contemporary art is making strides to showcase the beauty and ingenuity of this genre. This is evident in Textile Art Redefined, now on view at the Saatchi Gallery in London.
The group exhibition features 15 artists from the UK and around the world: Ian Berry, Caroline Burgess, Chiachio and Giannone, Signe Emdal, Kaffe Fassett, Anne von Freyburg, Sara Impey, Deniz Kurdak, Kenny Nguyen, Simone Pheulpin, Benjamin Shine, Jakkai Siributr, Jenni Dutton; and Magda Sayeg.
Helen Adams curated Textile Art Redefined based on her book, Textile Fine Art. Her selections include a wide range of techniques, including embroidery, quilting, weaving, knitting, and crochet. Taken together, the approaches showcase what’s possible with humble materials like fabric, needles, and thread. Some pieces, like Fassett’s Geometric Sampler, create striking three-dimensional imagery on a two-dimensional surface, lending a contemporary twist to the classic textile sampler.
Other works take an immersive approach, as in Berry’s Secret Garden. The installation sees flowers and vines trailing from the ceiling, all crafted using recycled denim jeans. Alongside Berry’s work is a site-specific piece by Sayeg that echoes her history as a pioneer of yarn bombing and wrapping the environment in handmade materials.
Color, texture, and the reverence for material are on full display in Textile Art Redefined. The show is currently on view at the Saatchi Gallery until May 10, 2026.