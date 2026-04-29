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15 Top Artists Showcase the Power of Textile Art in Stunning Group Exhibition

By Sara Barnes on April 29, 2026

“Conversación sobre arte,” Chiachio & Giannone. (Photo: Nacho Iasparra)

Textile art has a long history, existing for thousands of years in some form. But it’s only relatively recently that it has finally been getting the recognition it deserves. Often seen in gendered terms as “women’s work”—and therefore deemed less important—contemporary art is making strides to showcase the beauty and ingenuity of this genre. This is evident in Textile Art Redefined, now on view at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

The group exhibition features 15 artists from the UK and around the world: Ian Berry, Caroline Burgess, Chiachio and Giannone, Signe Emdal, Kaffe Fassett, Anne von Freyburg, Sara Impey, Deniz Kurdak, Kenny Nguyen, Simone Pheulpin, Benjamin Shine, Jakkai Siributr, Jenni Dutton; and Magda Sayeg.

Helen Adams curated Textile Art Redefined based on her book, Textile Fine Art. Her selections include a wide range of techniques, including embroidery, quilting, weaving, knitting, and crochet. Taken together, the approaches showcase what’s possible with humble materials like fabric, needles, and thread. Some pieces, like Fassett’s Geometric Sampler, create striking three-dimensional imagery on a two-dimensional surface, lending a contemporary twist to the classic textile sampler.

Other works take an immersive approach, as in Berry’s Secret Garden. The installation sees flowers and vines trailing from the ceiling, all crafted using recycled denim jeans. Alongside Berry’s work is a site-specific piece by Sayeg that echoes her history as a pioneer of yarn bombing and wrapping the environment in handmade materials.

Color, texture, and the reverence for material are on full display in Textile Art Redefined. The show is currently on view at the Saatchi Gallery until May 10, 2026.

Textile art has a long history, existing for thousands of years in some form, but it has only recently been getting the recognition it deserves.

“Geometric Sampler,” Kaffe Fassett. (Photo: Brandon Mably)

This reverence is evident in Textile Art Redefined, now on view at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

Textile Art by Benjamin Shine

“Quietude Flow #6,” Benjamin Shine

Textile Art by Benjamin Shine

“Within Flow #4,” Benjamin Shine

Helen Adams curated the show. Her selections include a wide range of techniques, including embroidery, quilting, weaving, knitting, and crochet.

“Secret Garden,” Ian Berry. (Photo: @ianberry.art)

“Echo Series No. 6,” Kenny Nguyen

“Flying the Flag,” Sara Impey. (Photograph: Douglas Atfield)

Taken together, the approaches showcase what’s possible with humble materials like fabric, needles, and thread.

“MM20,” Jakkai Siributr. (Photo: Antonio Parente. Image courtesy Flowers Gallery, London)

“MM20,” (detail) Jakkai Siributr. (Photo: Antonio Parente. Image courtesy Flowers Gallery, London)

“Lune de Bois II,” Simone Pheulpin. (Photograph: Davy Denke)

Exhibition Information:
Textile Art Redefined
April 10, 2026–May 10, 2026
Saatchi Gallery
Duke of York's HQ, King's Rd, London SW3 4RY, United Kingdom

Saatchi Gallery: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Saatchi Gallery.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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