Home / Architecture

Monumental Ammonite-Inspired Pavilion Celebrates Life’s Interconnectivity

By Eva Baron on November 1, 2025

Pasona Natureverse Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka World Expo. The structure resembles a monumental seashell.

At this year’s World Expo in Osaka, Japan, visitors are encountering some of the best architectural, cultural, and artistic innovations from across the globe. Pasona Group’s contribution to the expo is no exception, uniting everything from nature and spirituality to interconnectivity and ecology. For Pasona, no image better encapsulates these themes than an ammonite.

Architecturally, ammonites offer tremendous opportunities for experimentation, encouraging fluid, concentric shapes rather than rigid lines. In that vein, Pasona collaborated with the architect Satoshi Itasaka to produce Pasona Natureverse, an expo pavilion composed of two elements: a monumental shell perched atop an ammonite. The structure is dominated by spiral formations, creating a dramatic yet seamless silhouette, whether it is seen from the ground or from above. These shell and ammonite motifs, however, are not merely visual tools, but also references to the cyclical nature of life.

Ammonites lived approximately 400 million years ago and overcame three periods of mass extinction, including the Ice Age. Reviving this prehistoric creature, especially one that’s often considered a “predecessor of life,” links our present moment to another time altogether, despite being separated by millennia. Aside from ammonites, spirals appear throughout countless natural phenomena, ranging from something as extraordinary as a typhoon to something as microscopic as a DNA strand. In this way, Pasona Natureverse plays with several different scales, including physical size, historical distance, and ecological context.

For Pasona’s CEO and founder, Yasuyuki Nambu, spirals also represent a “folding together,” where disparate threads converge and twist into one, much like a society. He has previously said of the pavilion: “This spiral has been placed as a symbol of an affluent society, where people connect with each other toward the pavilion’s goal of a world where gratitude for life resonates.”

That sense of community extends into Pasona Natureverse’s logistical components. The pavilion relies upon a water-based cooling system, in which a thin film placed across the roof’s surface promotes evaporative cooling and thus reduces the need for air-conditioning. Rainwater is also collected and reused within the structure’s non-potable functions. Fittingly, the pavilion will be deconstructed and reassembled on Awaji Island once the expo concludes. Nestled in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea, the island boasts one of the country’s most impressive ammonite fossil beds. Sustainability and the impact upon its natural surroundings greatly informed the pavilion’s design, further solidifying its dedication to communal connection.

“Through the pavilion, Pasona aspires to create a world in which all people, from children to the elderly, are honored and filled with gratitude for life,” a company statement reads. “Our society is part of the natural world, and humanity’s continued existence is thanks to nature.”

The 2025 World Expo opened on April 13, 2025, and will conclude on October 13, 2025. To learn more about Pasona Natureverse and other pavilions, visit the World Expo website.

The Pasona Natureverse pavilion at the Osaka World Expo draws its inspiration from ammonites and shells.

Pasona Natureverse Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka World Expo. The structure resembles a monumental seashell.

Pasona Natureverse Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka World Expo. The structure resembles a monumental seashell.

Pasona Natureverse Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka World Expo. The structure resembles a monumental seashell.

The pavilion’s spiral motifs reference themes of interconnectivity, nature, spirituality, harmony, and ecology.

Pasona Natureverse Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka World Expo. The structure resembles a monumental seashell.

Pasona Natureverse Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka World Expo. The structure resembles a monumental seashell.

Pasona Group: Website | Instagram
Osaka World Expo: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pasona Group.

Related Articles:

Japan’s 2025 World Expo Pavilion Explores the Cycle of Life

The Circular Venue for the 2025 World Expo is Under Construction in Osaka

San Diego Museum of Art Plans for Upcoming Expansion Amid a World-Class Collection

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Renzo Piano’s Floating Performance Center in Hanoi Is Shaped Like a Mother of Pearl
10 of the Most Iconic Buildings by Architect Frank Gehry You Should Know
7 Museums With Iconic Architecture Everyone Should Recognize
5 Historic Buildings in New York City That Can’t Be Missed
Tokyo Exhibition Celebrates the “Primitive Future” Architecture of Sou Fujimoto
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Undergoes a Modern Makeover Just in Time for 100th Birthday

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Amazon Spheres House an Enormous Indoor Garden Reconnecting City Dwellers With Nature
This Compact Café Sits Nestled Between Bucharest’s Historic Buildings
Louis Vuitton Store Designed To Look Like a Giant Boat in Shanghai
Japanese Sauna With Views of Mount Fuji Inspired by the Mountain’s “Hat”
Sweden Moves a Special 113-Year-Old Wooden Church to a New Home Miles Away
MAD’s Interactive Installation in Venice Imagines a Future Where Humans and Nature Harmonize

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.