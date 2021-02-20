Home / Art / Sculpture

Chinese Artist Covers Paper Torsos in Ancient Paintings to Challenge Traditional Femininity

By Arnesia Young on February 20, 2021
Contemporary Interpretation of Femininity

Contemporary Chinese artist Peng Wei puts a spin on tradition with her paper sculptures of female torsos. The figures, composed of layered flax and cotton, are painted with images from ancient Chinese narratives including Paragons of Feminine Virtue by Ming-dynasty thinker Lv Kun and Strange Tales from the Chinese Studio by Qing-dynasty novelist Pu Songling. In doing this, she reimagines these historic tales and reclaims them from the male gaze with a uniquely feminine interpretation; her work serves both to honor and subvert tradition in a nuanced celebration of womanhood.

Peng herself has a very distinct perspective as to what constitutes tradition and how we interact with it from a contemporary standpoint. It's something that distinguishes her from many other contemporary Chinese ink painters. “Their intention to break tradition is so obvious, to the point that they simplify the definition of tradition, which becomes monotonously unified,” the artist explains. “They have imagined tradition as an enemy, so they must break through it again.” But for Peng, tradition evolves. “In my eyes, there is no unified artistic concept; there are only personal concepts. Tradition is private and not to be found in a textbook. It is living, and still slowly developing; it is not past and lifeless.”

Scroll down to see more images of Peng's beautiful paper sculptures, and visit the artist's website to see more of her incredible work.

Contemporary Chinese artist Peng Wei reimagines tradition with her layered flax and cotton paper sculptures of female torsos.

Reinterpreting Femininity Through the Female GazePaper Sculptures of Female TorsosReimagined Narrative Through Feminine GazeTraditional Chines Paintings of Women

Her delicately beautiful creations serve to both honor and subvert tradition in a nuanced celebration of femininity and womanhood.

Reimagined Narrative Through Feminine GazeFeminine Torso Paper SculptureContemporary Interpretation of FemininityReimagining Femininity

In the artist's own words, tradition “is living, and still slowly developing; it is not past and lifeless.”

Feminine Paper Torso SculptureSide View of Paper SculptureSide View Female Torso SculptureFeminine Narrative On Paper Sculptures

Peng Wei: Website | Tina Keng Gallery

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Peng Wei.

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Rice Paper Sculptures Covered in Traditional Chinese Paintings

This Amazing Artist Recreates Exotic Birds as Lifelike Paper Sculptures

The Exquisite Artistry and History of Chinese Silk Painting

Chinese Folklore Gets Reimagined as High Fashion Couture Photo Shoots

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Monumental Masks Submerged in Ocean as Part of the Underwater Museum in Cannes
Life-Size Human Sculptures Reveal the “Inner Light” of Body and Soul
Henry Ossawa Tanner: The Life and Work of a 19th-Century Black Artist
Beautiful 50-Foot-Tall Sculpture Pays Tribute to Native American Women in South Dakota
Laser-Cut Paper Vessels Made From Mesmerizing Hand-Drawn Patterns
Fragmented Metal Sculptures Capture the Ephemerality of Human Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Fuses Ceramics Plates With Fringe To Explore Her Dual Heritage as a Mexican-American
Intricate Steampunk Spider Sculptures Crafted From Antique Watches
Majestic Beauty of Horses Captured in Life-Size Galvanized Wire Sculptures
Artist Spends 10 Days Recreating the Spectacular Sight of a Solar Eclipse
Pretty Plant Paintings Capture the Leafy Beauty of Everyday Houseplants
Silhouetted Paintings Reveal the Lush “Inner Landscapes” of Our Minds

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.