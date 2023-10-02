The Sphere Just Held It’s First Live Show and the Visuals Inside Are Mind-Blowing

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por U2 (@u2)

After debuting some mesmerizing installations and lighting up the Las Vegas skyline, The Sphere finally held its first indoor live show. U2 took the stage with their Achtung Baby Live concert and, if you were already excited by the exterior of the Sphere in action, just wait until you see how it looks inside.

Concertgoers shared clips from the U2 show, featuring some hypnotic visuals. The entirety of the wraparound LED display is used, creating a 360º experience where creative possibilities are endless. A viral clip taken during “The Fly,” the second song of the night, shows the venue transforming into a sky-high tunnel covered with blinking colorful digital numbers as the roof suddenly closes in on the audience.

Another video shows the screen depicting a life-like desert scene at sunset. If it weren't for the lighting fixtures next to the stage, you would almost believe the clip was taken at a different outdoor venue due to the amazing illusion work done by the projections. In another clip, a portal seems to open before the attendees' eyes, swallowing the venue whole while the band continues to play.

As for the music, U2 has titled this 25-show residency U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, dedicated to playing their 1991 album Achtung Baby in full, as well as some covers and other hits from their discography. Since this is a concert, the gigantic screens are also used to offer close-ups of the band for those sitting farther away from the stage; still, this isn't your regular concert visual, and the creative team has made the most of the sphere by playing with multiple screens on the round.

Equipped with a 160,000-square-foot LED screen, Sphere Entertainment has called it the “highest-resolution LED screen in the world.” To bring those striking visuals to life, the Sphere uses thousands of LED pucks containing 48 individual LED diodes each. Strategically placed 8 inches apart, these devices can display 256 million different colors.

Should you want to see this with your own eyes, there are a few tickets still available for the U2 residency, which will run until December 16, 2o23. To learn more, visit The Sphere's website.

