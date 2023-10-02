Home / Entertainment

The Sphere Just Held It's First Live Show and the Visuals Inside Are Mind-Blowing

By Regina Sienra on October 2, 2023

 

After debuting some mesmerizing installations and lighting up the Las Vegas skyline, The Sphere finally held its first indoor live show. U2 took the stage with their Achtung Baby Live concert and, if you were already excited by the exterior of the Sphere in action, just wait until you see how it looks inside.

Concertgoers shared clips from the U2 show, featuring some hypnotic visuals. The entirety of the wraparound LED display is used, creating a 360º experience where creative possibilities are endless. A viral clip taken during “The Fly,” the second song of the night, shows the venue transforming into a sky-high tunnel covered with blinking colorful digital numbers as the roof suddenly closes in on the audience.

Another video shows the screen depicting a life-like desert scene at sunset. If it weren't for the lighting fixtures next to the stage, you would almost believe the clip was taken at a different outdoor venue due to the amazing illusion work done by the projections. In another clip, a portal seems to open before the attendees' eyes, swallowing the venue whole while the band continues to play.

As for the music, U2 has titled this 25-show residency U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, dedicated to playing their 1991 album Achtung Baby in full, as well as some covers and other hits from their discography. Since this is a concert, the gigantic screens are also used to offer close-ups of the band for those sitting farther away from the stage; still, this isn't your regular concert visual, and the creative team has made the most of the sphere by playing with multiple screens on the round.

Equipped with a 160,000-square-foot LED screen, Sphere Entertainment has called it the “highest-resolution LED screen in the world.” To bring those striking visuals to life, the Sphere uses thousands of LED pucks containing 48 individual LED diodes each. Strategically placed 8 inches apart, these devices can display 256 million different colors.

Should you want to see this with your own eyes, there are a few tickets still available for the U2 residency, which will run until December 16, 2o23. To learn more, visit The Sphere's website.

After debuting some mesmerizing outdoor installations, The Las Vegas Sphere finally held its first indoor live show, U2's Achtung Baby Live concert—and the visuals are breathtaking.

The entirety of the wraparound LED display is used, creating a 360º experience where creative possibilities are endless.

@spherevegas We’re falling from the sky. @U2 #SphereVegas #U2UVSPHERE ♬ original sound – Sphere

Watch how the screen depicts a life-like desert scene at sunset.

@lynchmd Never seen anything like this. #sphere ♬ original sound – Paul Lynch

In another clip, a portal seems to open before the attendees' eyes, swallowing the venue whole while the band continues to play.

@whatsinside We entered a portal to another world at the U2 Sohere concert. #sphere ♬ original sound – What’s Inside

To bring those striking visuals to life, the Sphere uses thousands of LED pucks containing 48 individual LED diodes each.

@casinocompwallet It’s incredible how far apart they are up close #spherelasvegas #vegaspaulycshow ♬ original sound – The Vegaspaulyc show

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor's degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years' experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
