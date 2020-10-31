Home / Design / Creative Products

10 Best Portable Art Supplies if You’re an Artist On-the-Go

By Margherita Cole on October 31, 2020
Portable Art Supplies

Creative inspiration can strike at any time and any place. That’s why it’s so handy to have a favorite sketchbook in your bag to jot down your ideas. But there are many other portable art supplies that you can take with you on your excursions, too. Whether you're a landscape painter or a casual drawer during your commute, the right tools will help you stay creative even when you're on the go.

We've selected some of the most useful art supplies to keep in your repertoire. For instance, if you've ever wanted to try en plein air painting like the Impressionist masters, but don't want to lug your extensive array of paint tubes, there are portable watercolor paint sets in the form of a small booklet. Or, if you need a durable yet elegant way to carry your finished drawings, portfolios are a must.

Check out all of our selections below.

Shopping for an artist on the go? Then, check out our selection of the best portable art supplies!

 

Painting

 

 Watercolor Paint Set

 

Watercolor Landscape Sketchbook

Moleskin Watercolor Sketchbook

Moleskin | $16.71

 

Portable Watercolor Palette

 

Artist Backpack

Artist Backpack

Transon | $23.90

 

Plein Air Anywhere Pochade

En Plein Air Pochade

New Wave u.go | $168.28

 

Drawing

 

Drawing Pencil Set

 

Sketch Pad Board

Blick Drawing Board

Blick | $9.18

 

Roll Up Pencil Case

Roll Up Pencil Case

ANTIMAX | $7.99

 

Hardcover Sketchbook

Blackwing Sketchbook

Blackwing | $24.95

 

Earthbound Portfolios

Cachet Art Portfolio

Cachet | $25.50

 

