Fun Hokusai-Inspired Erasers Designed To Turn Into Mount Fuji the More You Use Them

By Elizabeth Beiser on June 28, 2024
Katsushika Hokusai “36 Views of Mt. Fuji” limited edition erasers

Japanese stationary company PLUS just released a set of three of the cutest erasers. Featuring some of 18th-century Japanese woodblock printmaker Katsushika Hokusai‘s most popular prints of Mount Fuji, the erasers are perfect to use when channeling your inner artist.

Famously, The Great Wave off Kanagawa features a stunning wave in the foreground with a snow-topped Mt. Fuji in the distance. Yet that was just one panel of his series called Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji. The panels titled Surface of the Koshu Misaka River and Fine Wind and Clear Weather are The Great Wave's companions in this set. You might think their cuteness will be a problem once you actually need to erase a mistake, but don't worry. There's a clever trick within them that only ups the ante.

These erasers have the prints on their clear holders, but when you start to erase with the seemingly typical rectangular pieces of rubber, a snow capped Mt. Fuji is revealed. These erasers are a special limited-edition trio, but are part of PLUS's Air-In eraser series which feature designs, including their own rendition of Mt. Fuji, that are revealed once used. Using two layers of resin, users must erase evenly at the corners if they want to construct their own mountain. When you return them to their boxes, they turn into three-dimensional pieces of miniature art.

Hokusai's works inspired artists around the world, including Impressionists like Monet. Now you can be inspired to risk making some mistakes with erasers that you can't wait to use on hand. They're a great incentive to quell your inner perfectionist. The erasers are available at Amazon Japan and other stationary stores. They are retailing for ¥880 or roughly $5.50 on Amazon Japan, but at the moment only PLUS' standard Mt. Fuji erasers are available on Amazon in the U.S.

Japanese company PLUS released a limited-edition set of erasers that feature panels from Hokusai's Thirty-six Views of Mt. Fuji

