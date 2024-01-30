Home / Classes / Academy

These Supplies Will Help You Ace Our Acrylic Painting Masterclass

By Jessica Stewart on January 30, 2024
Acrylic Painting Masterclass

Perfecting your artistic techniques isn't easy, but thankfully some skilled artists are willing to share their knowledge to help you up your game. This includes Luiza Niechoda, who is known for her contemporary pixelated landscape paintings. Niechoda teaches My Modern Met Academy's Acrylic Painting Masterclass. In it, she shows students several tools and techniques that can be applied to any style of art.

The intermediate-level course even includes a mini-lesson on how to stretch your own canvas for those who may be interested in getting their hands dirty. From there, Niechoda shows you how to prep your canvas prior to painting before sharing how you can execute sharp, crisp lines using a few different techniques.

You'll then move into looking at basic color theory before creating a color mixing chart that will become a valuable tool for any future artwork. After sourcing images and working on a preliminary sketch, you'll follow along as Niechoda paints two different abstract landscape paintings. Whether you also are interested in painting landscapes, or simply wish to learn new skills, this course will most definitely add to your artistic toolbox.

So, once you enroll, what supplies will you need to get started? Students receive the full supplies list with the course, but we'll give a quick rundown of some necessary items. First, you'll want two canvases, one with a raw or linen finish and a second with any finish that you'd like. Of course, if you decide to stretch your own canvas, you'll need stretcher bars, a staple gun, linen canvas, a rubber mallet, and glue.

When she paints, Niechoda works with angled and bright brushes and suggests bringing all the shades of blue and green paint you have to the class. You'll also need a piece of paper that can hold acrylic paint for the color mixing chart, as well as an acrylic painting medium and masking tape to get sharp lines.

My Modern Met Academy's Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting is available on January 31, 2024. If you purchase the course prior to that date, you can receive 10% off by entering the code MASTERCLASS10 at checkout. The course will then appear on your student dashboard when the course is released to the public.

In My Modern Met Academy's Acrylic Painting Masterclass, artist Luiza Niechoda will help students expand their painting skills.

Acrylic Painting Masterclass

Not only will students paint two abstract landscapes, they'll also create a color mixing chart and, if they want, learn to stretch their own canvas.

Luiza Niechoda Online Acrylic Painting Class

How to Create a Hue Matrix

Color Theory Lessons

How to stretch a canvas

Here are some of the supplies that you'll need on hand to complete the course, which comes out on January 31, 2024.

 

Green and Blue Acrylic Paint

 

Angled and Bright Brushes

Princeton Series 6500 Aspen Angled Brush

Princeton | $24.76

Princeton Series 6500 Aspen Bright Brush

Princeton | $26.85

 

Acrylic Paper

Strathmore Acrylic Pad

Strathmore | $11.14

 

Acrylic Medium

Liquitex Acrylic Painting Medium

Liquitex | $8.21+

 

White Canvas

Blick White Canvas

Blick | $18.74

 

To prep your canvas, and stretch it if you decide to do so, you'll also need the following items.

 

White Gesso

Golden Acrylic Gesso

Golden | $11.69+

 

Stretcher Bars

Canvas Stretcher Bars

Best | $5.14

 

Linen Canvas Roll

Blick | $48.01+

 

Rabbit Skin or Vegan Glue

Rabbit Skin Glue

Utrecht | $16.50

Golden Gac 400

Golden | $12.23+

Watch this preview of the Acrylic Painting Masterclass and enroll today.

Related Articles:

Curious About Color Mixing? Here Are the Basics You Need to Know

9 of the Best Paint Palettes for Mixing Your Favorite Types of Pigments

Make Mixed-Media Masterpieces With These Drawing and Painting Supplies

4 Color Theory Exercises That Are an Easy Way To Improve Your Painting Skills

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
