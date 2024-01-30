These Supplies Will Help You Ace Our Acrylic Painting Masterclass

Perfecting your artistic techniques isn't easy, but thankfully some skilled artists are willing to share their knowledge to help you up your game. This includes Luiza Niechoda, who is known for her contemporary pixelated landscape paintings. Niechoda teaches My Modern Met Academy's Acrylic Painting Masterclass. In it, she shows students several tools and techniques that can be applied to any style of art.

The intermediate-level course even includes a mini-lesson on how to stretch your own canvas for those who may be interested in getting their hands dirty. From there, Niechoda shows you how to prep your canvas prior to painting before sharing how you can execute sharp, crisp lines using a few different techniques.

You'll then move into looking at basic color theory before creating a color mixing chart that will become a valuable tool for any future artwork. After sourcing images and working on a preliminary sketch, you'll follow along as Niechoda paints two different abstract landscape paintings. Whether you also are interested in painting landscapes, or simply wish to learn new skills, this course will most definitely add to your artistic toolbox.

So, once you enroll, what supplies will you need to get started? Students receive the full supplies list with the course, but we'll give a quick rundown of some necessary items. First, you'll want two canvases, one with a raw or linen finish and a second with any finish that you'd like. Of course, if you decide to stretch your own canvas, you'll need stretcher bars, a staple gun, linen canvas, a rubber mallet, and glue.

When she paints, Niechoda works with angled and bright brushes and suggests bringing all the shades of blue and green paint you have to the class. You'll also need a piece of paper that can hold acrylic paint for the color mixing chart, as well as an acrylic painting medium and masking tape to get sharp lines.

My Modern Met Academy's Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting is available on January 31, 2024. If you purchase the course prior to that date, you can receive 10% off by entering the code MASTERCLASS10 at checkout. The course will then appear on your student dashboard when the course is released to the public.

In My Modern Met Academy's Acrylic Painting Masterclass, artist Luiza Niechoda will help students expand their painting skills.

Not only will students paint two abstract landscapes, they'll also create a color mixing chart and, if they want, learn to stretch their own canvas.

Here are some of the supplies that you'll need on hand to complete the course, which comes out on January 31, 2024.

Green and Blue Acrylic Paint

Angled and Bright Brushes

Acrylic Paper

Acrylic Medium

White Canvas

To prep your canvas, and stretch it if you decide to do so, you'll also need the following items.

White Gesso

Stretcher Bars

Linen Canvas Roll

Rabbit Skin or Vegan Glue

Watch this preview of the Acrylic Painting Masterclass and enroll today.

