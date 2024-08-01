30+ Best Back-To-School Shopping Deals on School Supplies and Gear

There may still be a few weeks of summer left, but now is the perfect time to get ahead on back-to-school shopping. Stocking up on school supplies, backpacks, lunch boxes, and more now will actually save you money. Why? There are dozens of back-to-school deals going on right now at popular retailers, including some rock-bottom prices from Walmart.

Along with the supplies your children require to maintain A+ student status—like pencils, pens, and highlighters—you can also save big on lunchtime essentials, stylish book bags, and laptop accessories. These sales start to dwindle the closer we get to the start of the school year, so be sure to shop now. Find the best back-to-school deals below.

Our 10 Favorite Back-to-School Deals

Best Back-to-School Deals on Backpacks

Best Back-to-School Deals on Supplies

Prices were accurate at the time of publishing.

Related Posts :

28 Back-to-School Supplies That Will Prepare You for the New Semester

10 Back-to-School DIY Crafts for the Whole Family to Enjoy

35 Cute and Creative Back-to-School Supplies to Let Your Personal Style Shine

Find Out How Old You Are Based on Your School Supplies Choices [Quiz]