30+ Best Back-To-School Shopping Deals on School Supplies and Gear

There may still be a few weeks of summer left, but now is the perfect time to get ahead on back-to-school shopping. Stocking up on school supplies, backpacks, lunch boxes, and more now will actually save you money. Why? There are dozens of back-to-school deals going on right now at popular retailers, including some rock-bottom prices from Walmart.
Along with the supplies your children require to maintain A+ student status—like pencils, pens, and highlighters—you can also save big on lunchtime essentials, stylish book bags, and laptop accessories. These sales start to dwindle the closer we get to the start of the school year, so be sure to shop now. Find the best back-to-school deals below.
Our 10 Favorite Back-to-School Deals
- Sanmadrola Clear School Bookbag – $29.99 at Walmart (Originally $39.99): Instead of having your littles rummage around their bag to find exactly what they need, this clear backpack helps them see everything clearly. Plus, there’s no denying it’s very stylish.
- ComfiTime Insulated Kids Lunch Box – $15.99 at Walmart (Originally $22.99): Let your kid’s personality shine with this sturdy insulated lunch box that comes in 15 patterns to appease everyone’s tastes.
- Bazic Back to School Kit 66 Pieces Stationery Set – $27.99 at Walmart (originally $39.19): All of the supplies your child could need for school in one handy pack. This set includes 10 pencils, 10 pens, 4 erasers, 5 highlighters, glue, a ruler, and more.
- Pen+Gear 80 Sheet Marble Composition Book – $0.50 at Walmart (Originally $0.97): Everyone needs multiple composition books, so why not pick up a dozen when they’re less than a dollar each?
- Suosdey 2024-2025 Academic Year Planner – $15.99 at Walmart (Originally $24.99): Keep track of assignments, events, and more with this clear and concise planner that spans the entire school year.
- BIC X-tra Smooth Mechanical Pencils – $1.97 at Amazon (Originally $4.99): Be prepared for any writing assignment with 10 extra-smooth mechanical pencils.
- EasyLunchBoxes Reusable Bento Snack Boxes – $11.99 at Amazon (Originally $17.99): Keep your child’s snacks separated and organized in their lunch box for easy eating.
- Hvomo Pencil Pouch – $11.99 at Amazon (Originally $18.99): This spacious bag features five separate slots to beautifully organize your daily school items, like pens, pencils, glue sticks, highlighters, and more.
- Avery Heavy Duty 3 Ring Binder – $5.89 at Amazon (Originally $11.10): This heavy-duty binder is built to last with enough space to keep papers organized for multiple classes.
- Paper Junkie Geometric Design Folder 6-Pack – $8.99 at Amazon (Originally $12.99): Featuring eye-catching geometric metallic designs, these folders will help your children keep everything organized for each subject.
Best Back-to-School Deals on Backpacks
- Aurser School Backpack for Kids – $31.99 at Walmart (Originally $79.99). This light purple backpack has plenty of pockets and thick shoulder straps.
- Kids Spider-Man Backpack – $22.99 at Walmart (Originally $29.99). This Marvel set includes a lunch bag and a water bottle!
- L.L. Bean Expandable Original Book Pack– $39.99 at L.L. Bean (Originally $49.95): L.L. Bean is known for its durable backpacks. This one will last your child for years, and now is the perfect time to get it on a discount.
- Eastport Backpack – 29.52 at Walmart (Originally $34.96). Made from entirely recycled material, this backpack has several compartments for staying organized.
- Travel Laptop Backpack – $29.99 at Walmart (Originally $54.99). Perfect for teens and college students, this backpack can fit a large laptop (up to 15.5 inches).
- Up to 50% off backpacks at Pottery Barn Kids: With dozens of backpack designs, your child will be able to find one that sparks joy and makes going to school a bit more fun.
- Ruby & Ry Kids’ Flower Terry Cloth Backpack—$24.99 at Nordstrom (Originally $35): The floral-patterned terry cloth adds a fun vibrance to any back-to-school outfit.
- Up to 30% off backpacks at Target —Most of Target’s backpacks cost around $20 before the sale, making this discount one you don’t want to miss.
- Pfrewn Wamika Siberian Husky Puppy Backpack – $19.99 at Amazon (Originally $33.99): With plenty of pockets, this backpack is incredibly functional—not to mention adorable with the husky pattern on the front.
- Up to 50% off backpacks at Calpak – Calpak’s impressive selection of travel-friendly backpacks are built to keep the contents inside protected, especially your laptop.
- Up to 50% off backpacks at Pottery Barn Teen – The refined patterns on Pottery Barn Teen’s backpack selection will have your teen ready to step into high school.
- Up to 40% off backpacks at Crate & Kids – This retailer offers every backpack design in multiple sizes (and matching lunch boxes) so kids of all ages can find a backpack they adore.
Best Back-to-School Deals on Supplies
- Under $1 at Walmart: You don’t need to spend much money at all on supplies at Walmart. The retailer has plenty of items—including markers, crayons, folders, glue, erasers, and more—for under $1 apiece.
- BIC X-tra Smooth Mechanical Pencils 40-pack – $6.62 at Amazon (Originally $15.99): Stock all your kids with mechanical pencils for the year.
- Texas Instruments Graphing Calculator—$100 at Walmart (Originally $149): This calculator is highly recommended for high school students.
- Get up to 50% off folders at Target – Folders are already relatively affordable, but Target’s deal makes them even more inexpensive. Get a different color for every subject.
- BIC Round Stic Ball Pens – $1.28 at Amazon (Originally $2.99): These trusty pens glide incredibly smoothly and will last throughout the school year.
- Syenll Big Capacity Stationary Pouch – $6.99 at Walmart (Originally $19.99): This pencil pouch may seem compact, but it expands to fit all the essentials, including calculators, scissors, glue, pens, and pencils.
- Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters – $6.89 at Amazon (Originally $16.79): Having multiple highlighter colors will help your kids find a solid study routine. This pack includes hues from classic yellow to vibrant purple.
- Pentel Hi-Polymer Erasers – $3.99 at Amazon (Originally $8.99): This brand creates some of the most high-quality erasers—your kids won’t experience any scuffs or smears with these.
- Manual Pencil Sharpener – $2.84 at Walmart (Originally $10). If you're stocking up on pencils, don't forget this travel-sized sharpener.
- Up to 25% off Laptop Cases at Society6 – Protect your laptop and showcase your personal style with an array of artistic designs.
- BeYumi 6-Piece Fruit Pattern Book Covers – $10.99 at Amazon (Originally $13.99): It’s a good idea to get a vibrant book sock for every subject so your child can easily grab the one they need on the fly!
- iBayam 8” Scissors 3-Pack – $8.49 at Amazon (Originally $19.99): These sturdy scissors, which are half off (plus an additional 15% off when you apply the coupon), would work well for all of your kids' art project needs.
- Foldable Laptop Tray – $20.50 at Walmart (Originally $48.99). These are perfect for grads headed off to college or teens who do their homework on the couch.
Prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
