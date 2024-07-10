Home / Art / Art Supplies

Crayons Made From Real Wood Celebrate Japan’s Diverse Forests

By Emma Taggart on July 10, 2024

Forest Crayons by Playfool

While many countries are actively planting more trees to combat deforestation, Japan is taking a different approach by figuring out how to repurpose its abundant timber. Nearly 70% of Japan is covered in forest, with around twice as many tree species than in European or North American woodlands. With so much natural material available, designers Daniel Coppen and Saki Maruyama of Playfool recently found a creative use for it by creating a set of Forest Crayons.

Coppen and Maruyama began their research during a residency sponsored by the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries. During this time, they learned that “Japan basically has too much wood” and started experimenting with various types of timber to explore its potential uses. They shaved, boiled, blended, and even tasted it. Eventually, they ground the wood down to a very fine powder and discovered that each species had its own distinct hue or pigment. That’s when the idea for the Forest Crayons came to life.

The pair sourced wood from all over Japan, combined the ground-up natural pigments with melted wax, and poured the mixture into molds to create the crayons. “Each set includes ten crayons, each with a color derived solely from a different species of tree native to Japan such as cedar, hazenoki and katsura,” the designers say on their website. “By repurposing Japan’s otherwise wasted timber as a source of pigment, Forest Crayons breathes new life into the country’s abundant wood resources, allowing one to appreciate and create with the forest like never before.”

When used on paper, the Forest Crayons create beautiful, subtle markings in natural hues. This set is perfect for anyone looking to create nature-inspired drawings using materials that are literally sourced from nature itself.

Forest Crayons are currently available for pre-order on Playfool's online shop.

The Forest Crayons by Playfool are made using real timber from Japan's diverse forests.

Forest Crayons by Playfool

Nearly 70 percent of Japan is covered in forest, resulting in an overabundance of wood.

Forest Crayons by Playfool

Each crayon is made by grinding up different species of tree wood to create a pigment, which is then mixed with melted wax.

Forest Crayons by Playfool

Forest Crayons by Playfool

Forest Crayons by Playfool

Forest Crayons by Playfool

Forest Crayons by Playfool

Forest Crayons by Playfool

Forest Crayons by Playfool

Playfool: Website | Shop | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Moss and Fog]

Related Articles:

Clever “Element” Crayons Help Kids Learn the Periodic Table as They Color

Mom Creates Handmade Crayons to Celebrate the Beauty of All Skin Tones

Photographer Captures Magical Sight of Fireflies Dancing in a Japanese Forest at Night

19th-Century Japanese Woodblock Prints Imagine Cats in Place of Humans

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Fun Hokusai-Inspired Erasers Designed To Turn Into Mount Fuji the More You Use Them
10 Best Watercolor Sketchbooks for Artists Who Want to Paint On the Go
13 of the Best Sketchbooks That Artists of All Abilities Love to Draw In
18 Best Drawing Pencils for Professionals and Beginners Who Love to Sketch
15 Best Art Marker Sets for Coloring Enthusiasts and Professional Creatives
20 Best Watercolor Paint Sets Both Beginners and Professional Artists Will Love

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

13 Best Colored Pencil Sets for Coloring Book Enthusiasts and Professional Artists
These Supplies Will Help You Ace Our Acrylic Painting Masterclass
Add a Bit of Sparkle to Your Paintings With This Metallic Watercolor Set
This Portable Painting Kit Has Everything You Need To Make Art On the Go
20 Gifts for Illustrators That Will Inspire Them To Keep Drawing
Playful Erasers of Men Who Go Bald As You Use Them

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.