18 Toddler-Friendly Art Supplies for Teeny Tiny Artists

Pablo Picasso famously said that “every child is an artist.” While little ones of all ages illustrate his point, it is particularly prevalent among toddlers, a demographic known for their bottomless enthusiasm and boundless creativity. In order to foster your tot's artistic flair, we've put together a collection of gifts for every type of tiny artist.
For little ones who love scribbling, we recommend some star-shaped crayons and grab-able (and washable) markers. Jumbo brushes and fun sponges are perfect for petite painters. Miniature photographers will love turning mommy or daddy's smartphone into an easy-to-hold (and difficult to break) camera, while squishy playing dough will keep little sculptors busy for hours.
Compiled with both tiny hands and big imaginations in mind, this selection of art supplies is an excellent way to encourage your favorite artist to stay creative.
In this collection of arts and crafts for toddlers, you'll find a gift for every type of tiny artist.
Double-Sided Easel
For Little Scribblers:
Star-Shaped Crayons
Washable Markers
Wooden Spirograph
Beeswax Crayons
Honeysticks | $22.95
Neon LED Glow Drawing Board
For Petite Painters:
Easy-to-Hold Paintbrushes
Fun Sponges
Washable FingerPaint
Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit
For Budding Photographers:
Smartphone Camera Adapter
Kid-Friendly Photo Album
For Tiny Sculptors:
Natural Playing Dough
Magnetic Blocks
Create with Clay Dinosaurs
For Future Stitchers:
Lace-Up Fruit
Lacing Beads
For Miniature Mess-Makers:
Arts and Crafts Apron
This article has been edited and updated.
Related Articles:
21 Gifts for Kids That Playfully Promote Their Creative Minds
10 Inspiring Children’s Books for Budding Little Artists
Mom Collaborates with 3-Year-Old Daughter to Turn Doodles into Imaginative Works of Art