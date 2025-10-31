Home / Gift Guide

18 Toddler-Friendly Art Supplies for Teeny Tiny Artists

By Kelly Richman-Abdou and Claudicet Pena on October 31, 2025
Pablo Picasso famously said that “every child is an artist.” While little ones of all ages illustrate his point, it is particularly prevalent among toddlers, a demographic known for their bottomless enthusiasm and boundless creativity. In order to foster your tot's artistic flair, we've put together a collection of gifts for every type of tiny artist.

For little ones who love scribbling, we recommend some star-shaped crayons and grab-able (and washable) markers. Jumbo brushes and fun sponges are perfect for petite painters. Miniature photographers will love turning mommy or daddy's smartphone into an easy-to-hold (and difficult to break) camera, while squishy playing dough will keep little sculptors busy for hours.

Compiled with both tiny hands and big imaginations in mind, this selection of art supplies is an excellent way to encourage your favorite artist to stay creative.

In this collection of arts and crafts for toddlers, you'll find a gift for every type of tiny artist.

 

Double-Sided Easel

Svan | $37.99

 

For Little Scribblers:

 

Star-Shaped Crayons

 

Washable Markers

Crayola | $6.29

 

Wooden Spirograph

MirusToys | $39.95

 

Beeswax Crayons

Natural Beeswax Crayons Honeysticks | $22.95

 

Neon LED Glow Drawing Board

 

For Petite Painters:

 

Easy-to-Hold Paintbrushes

 

Fun Sponges

Leobro | $6.99

 

Washable FingerPaint

Crayola | $18.99

 

Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit

 

For Budding Photographers:

 

Smartphone Camera Adapter

Pixlplay | $6.99

 

Kid-Friendly Photo Album

Manhattan Toy | $16.99

 

For Tiny Sculptors:

 

Natural Playing Dough

 

Magnetic Blocks

Tegu | $110

 

Create with Clay Dinosaurs

 

For Future Stitchers:

 

Lace-Up Fruit

 

Lacing Beads 

 

For Miniature Mess-Makers:

 

Arts and Crafts Apron

 

This article has been edited and updated.

