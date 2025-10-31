18 Toddler-Friendly Art Supplies for Teeny Tiny Artists

Pablo Picasso famously said that “every child is an artist.” While little ones of all ages illustrate his point, it is particularly prevalent among toddlers, a demographic known for their bottomless enthusiasm and boundless creativity. In order to foster your tot's artistic flair, we've put together a collection of gifts for every type of tiny artist.

For little ones who love scribbling, we recommend some star-shaped crayons and grab-able (and washable) markers. Jumbo brushes and fun sponges are perfect for petite painters. Miniature photographers will love turning mommy or daddy's smartphone into an easy-to-hold (and difficult to break) camera, while squishy playing dough will keep little sculptors busy for hours.

Compiled with both tiny hands and big imaginations in mind, this selection of art supplies is an excellent way to encourage your favorite artist to stay creative.

Double-Sided Easel

For Little Scribblers:

Star-Shaped Crayons

Washable Markers

Wooden Spirograph

Beeswax Crayons

Neon LED Glow Drawing Board

For Petite Painters:

Easy-to-Hold Paintbrushes

Fun Sponges

Washable FingerPaint

Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit

For Budding Photographers:

Smartphone Camera Adapter

Kid-Friendly Photo Album

For Tiny Sculptors:

Natural Playing Dough

Magnetic Blocks

Create with Clay Dinosaurs

For Future Stitchers:

Lace-Up Fruit

Lacing Beads

For Miniature Mess-Makers:

Arts and Crafts Apron

This article has been edited and updated.

