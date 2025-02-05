My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Bookshop.org Launches Revolutionary E-Book Platform for Independent and Local Bookstores

By Eva Baron on February 5, 2025

Bookshop.org launches ebook platform

According to IBISWorld, Amazon accounts for 80% of all online book sales. It’s a well-established fact that the company dominates several e-commerce industries at the expense of independent and small businesses, but Bookshop.org now has a solution for going “head-to-head with Amazon’s Kindle apps.”

Just in time for its fifth anniversary, Bookshop has launched a revolutionary ebook platform to support local bookstores. The initiative seeks to combat Amazon’s monopoly over the online book market, and will empower independent bookstores to sell their own digital products. 100% of profits from e-book sales will also be redistributed to these indie sellers.

“When we launched Bookshop.org, the vision was to support local bookstores in their battle against Amazon and other online retailers,” says Andy Hunter, CEO and founder of Bookshop.org, in a statement. “This launch represents our commitment to bookstores and their communities. We're focused on keeping bookstores afloat and helping them flourish in the digital age.”

Since its launch in 2020, Bookshop has championed independent bookstores, directly connecting readers with local merchants in an effort to redirect revenue streams from major corporations. The online platform has raised over $35 million for independent bookstores in the United States alone, allocating more than 80% of its profit margin to them.

Bookshop’s new ebook platform is yet another example of its staunch dedication to independent booksellers. Not only is this initiative the first of its kind, but it’s also an example of Bookshop’s model of “socially conscious consumerism,” one that Hunter himself prioritizes within his own life.

“Right now, no matter how much you love your local bookstore, if you want to read an e-book, you have to go to Amazon or another alternate platform and you can’t support your local bookstore,” Hunter tells USA TODAY. “E-books are an important revenue stream for publishers and authors and they could be for independent bookstores.”

Bookshop’s ebook app is currently available for iOS, Android, and is accessible from web browsers as well. The platform is almost reminiscent of a database, boasting nearly a million titles from major publishing houses and a myriad of features to enhance the reading experience, whether it be built-in annotation, note, quote-sharing, or dictionary tools.

“There’s no reason on Earth to give a billionaire your $9.99 for your ebook,” Hunter continues.

To explore everything their new ebook app has to offer, visit the Bookshop website. You can also check out book recommendations from My Modern Met on Bookshop.org.

Bookshop.org recently launched a revolutionary ebook platform for local and independent bookstores, allowing them to sell digital products directly to readers.

Bookshop.org launches ebook platform

A reflection of Bookshop's commitment to indie businesses, 100% of profits from ebook sales will also be redistributed to these bookstores.

 

Bookshop.org: Website | Instagram

All images via Bookshop.org.

Source: Bookshop.org Launches Revolutionary Ebook Platform To Support Local Bookstores

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
