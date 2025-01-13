Home / Resources

Updated Local Resources To Help Los Angelenos Affected by the Fires

By Jessica Stewart on January 13, 2025

 

Less than a week after they began, the Great Los Angeles wildfires forced 100,000 people to leave their homes. With winds set to pick back up this week, and as the biggest blazes are still giving first responders trouble, there's a big possibility that this number will grow exponentially.

Right now, people are looking at how they can contribute to relief efforts, and the community has stepped up to assist anyone who may be in need—from those who lost their homes to exhausted firefighters.

My Modern Met was not only founded by California natives but has its home base in Orange County. So, as a way to contribute to our own community, we're pulling together a list of local resources to help anyone who may be in need of aid and essentials, whether it be clothing, shelter, food, or anything in between.

We'll be regularly updating this post as new information becomes available, so please be sure to check back for the most up to date information. In addition, locals will want to check in on the Mutual Aid LA January 2025 Fire & Wind Storm Resource Library. As a connector and hub for air, Mutual Aid LA's database contains nearly 400 local resources, from shelters and animal boarding to donation drives and free meals.

Los Angeles County has also activated an emergency page in response to the wildfires, where residents can sign up for notifications and see an updated list of resources available to them.

Our resource list mixes opportunities we've researched ourselves, as well as some of the larger mobilization efforts listed by Mutual Aid LA.

Here is an updated list of local resources for anyone affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

 

SHELTER

  • Airbnb: Airbnb has partnered with 211 LA to offer free temporary housing for residents displaced or forced to evacuate. To apply, please visit the 211 LA website, but note that wait times will be long due to the overwhelming demand.
  • Hotel Association of Los Angeles: The organization has put together an up-to-date list of hotels offering shelter and supplies.
  • 9ThirtyLA: This event venue in downtown Los Angeles now serves as a 24-hour evacuation center.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Happening in DTLA (@happeningindtla)

 

CLOTHING 

  • Union Rescue Mission: URM has operated for 130 years and is America's first homeless shelter. They are a Relief Hub accepting donations and will allow anyone impacted by the fire to shop in their network of thrift stores free of charge.
  • Quirk: This vintage shop in LA has started a free boutique for anyone affected by the fires. Shoppers are allowed 10 free items and must show an ID.
  • Community Loving: The organization has opened up a free relief store in El Segundo (121 Penn St.) from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday to Saturday). Anyone who can't make it in person can arrange pickup or free delivery.

 

FOOD

  • World Central Kitchen: The non-profit has set up mobile stations offering free meals to the public. Please check their website and social media for updates on locations and service times.
  • 9ThirtyLA: This event venue in downtown Los Angeles is offering free meals to first responders and fire evacuees. Until January 31, 2025, breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Local restaurants: The LA Times has compiled an updated list of LA-county restaurants offering food relief to evacuees and first responders.

 

 

ANIMALS

  • Los Angeles County Animal Care: There is a website dedicated to listing shelters willing to take in both large and small animals who have been affected by the fires.
  • Hansen Dam Horse Park: This equestrian center in Lake View Terrace is taking in horses that have been evacuated.
  • Pico Rivera Sports Arena: The city has opened up its sports arena to offer free boarding for horses and large livestock from owners in fire-affected areas.
  • South Bay Rodent Rescue: The organization is offering free rat/mouse/hamster boarding for owners who have been displaced.

 

SERVICES

  • YMCA: The YMCA has activated its community response for those located in Los Angeles. This includes free childcare for children (TK – 8th grade) of first responders, essential workers, and children of families who were displaced, evacuated or lost property. They are also offering water, food, showers, and essential items, as well as their mental health services.
  • Los Angeles County Registrar: Los Angeles County residents directly impacted by fires can request property records and vital records (i.e., birth, death, marriage) at no cost to support their recovery efforts. Anyone in need of records should call 800-201-8999 and select Option 1, followed by Option 2, or email [email protected] for assistance.
  • People's Struggle San Fernando Valley: The organization is offering emergency evacuation transport for people, pets, and belongings. Please call (no text) 213-915-4487 to make arrangements.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
