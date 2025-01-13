Updated Local Resources To Help Los Angelenos Affected by the Fires

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Central Kitchen (@wckitchen)

Less than a week after they began, the Great Los Angeles wildfires forced 100,000 people to leave their homes. With winds set to pick back up this week, and as the biggest blazes are still giving first responders trouble, there's a big possibility that this number will grow exponentially.

Right now, people are looking at how they can contribute to relief efforts, and the community has stepped up to assist anyone who may be in need—from those who lost their homes to exhausted firefighters.

My Modern Met was not only founded by California natives but has its home base in Orange County. So, as a way to contribute to our own community, we're pulling together a list of local resources to help anyone who may be in need of aid and essentials, whether it be clothing, shelter, food, or anything in between.

We'll be regularly updating this post as new information becomes available, so please be sure to check back for the most up to date information. In addition, locals will want to check in on the Mutual Aid LA January 2025 Fire & Wind Storm Resource Library. As a connector and hub for air, Mutual Aid LA's database contains nearly 400 local resources, from shelters and animal boarding to donation drives and free meals.

Los Angeles County has also activated an emergency page in response to the wildfires, where residents can sign up for notifications and see an updated list of resources available to them.

Our resource list mixes opportunities we've researched ourselves, as well as some of the larger mobilization efforts listed by Mutual Aid LA.

Here is an updated list of local resources for anyone affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

SHELTER

Airbnb: Airbnb has partnered with 211 LA to offer free temporary housing for residents displaced or forced to evacuate. To apply, please visit the 211 LA website, but note that wait times will be long due to the overwhelming demand.

CLOTHING

Union Rescue Mission: URM has operated for 130 years and is America's first homeless shelter. They are a Relief Hub accepting donations and will allow anyone impacted by the fire to shop in their network of thrift stores free of charge.

FOOD

World Central Kitchen: The non-profit has set up mobile stations offering free meals to the public. Please check their website and social media for updates on locations and service times.

ANIMALS

Los Angeles County Animal Care: There is a website dedicated to listing shelters willing to take in both large and small animals who have been affected by the fires.

SERVICES

YMCA: The YMCA has activated its community response for those located in Los Angeles. This includes free childcare for children (TK – 8th grade) of first responders, essential workers, and children of families who were displaced, evacuated or lost property. They are also offering water, food, showers, and essential items, as well as their mental health services.

