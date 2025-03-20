Late to Work Because of Subway Delays? The MTA Will Give Your Boss a Tardy Note in NYC

Last year, New York’s entire subway system had an on-time average of a little over 82%. Regardless, MTA delays can occur anytime and for a variety of reasons, whether it be due to police investigations, unexpected track maintenance, or sick passengers. Should these hiccups delay you during your commute to work, school, an appointment, or a similar commitment, did you know that the MTA will provide a note excusing your tardiness?

The MTA has been delivering such notes—called “Subway and Bus Delay Verifications”—for several years, but they aren’t a perk that many New Yorkers are familiar with. As implied by its name, the service provides verification of delays to trips taken on MTA subways and buses, as long as those delays are longer than 10 minutes and occurred within the last 180 days.

Those seeking a delay verification must complete an online form via MTA’s website, with questions about the specific buses and subway trains traveled upon, total minutes delayed, and the date of the incident. Once submitted, the MTA sends out a confirmation email and, anywhere between 36 hours to three business days later, a second email will arrive with their findings.

Though the form proves helpful in most situations, some delays will have occurred beyond the 180-day threshold. If this is the case, the MTA requires that you call their customer services team via 511 to file a verification request.

To learn more about the Subway and Bus Delay Verification process, visit the MTA website.

The MTA’s Subway and Bus Delay Verification program offers passengers tardy notes if their journeys are delayed more than 10 minutes within the last 180 days.

To request a note, simply submit your trip details via an online form on the MTA website.

