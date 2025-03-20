Home / Resources

Late to Work Because of Subway Delays? The MTA Will Give Your Boss a Tardy Note in NYC

By Eva Baron on March 20, 2025
MTA Subway and Bus Delay Verification Program

(Photo: EmperorOfNYC, via Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0)

Last year, New York’s entire subway system had an on-time average of a little over 82%. Regardless, MTA delays can occur anytime and for a variety of reasons, whether it be due to police investigations, unexpected track maintenance, or sick passengers. Should these hiccups delay you during your commute to work, school, an appointment, or a similar commitment, did you know that the MTA will provide a note excusing your tardiness?

The MTA has been delivering such notes—called “Subway and Bus Delay Verifications”—for several years, but they aren’t a perk that many New Yorkers are familiar with. As implied by its name, the service provides verification of delays to trips taken on MTA subways and buses, as long as those delays are longer than 10 minutes and occurred within the last 180 days.

Those seeking a delay verification must complete an online form via MTA’s website, with questions about the specific buses and subway trains traveled upon, total minutes delayed, and the date of the incident. Once submitted, the MTA sends out a confirmation email and, anywhere between 36 hours to three business days later, a second email will arrive with their findings.

Though the form proves helpful in most situations, some delays will have occurred beyond the 180-day threshold. If this is the case, the MTA requires that you call their customer services team via 511 to file a verification request.

To learn more about the Subway and Bus Delay Verification process, visit the MTA website.

The MTA’s Subway and Bus Delay Verification program offers passengers tardy notes if their journeys are delayed more than 10 minutes within the last 180 days.

MTA Subway and Bus Delay Verification Program

(Photo: Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York, via Wikimedia Commons, CC 2.0)

To request a note, simply submit your trip details via an online form on the MTA website.

MTA Subway and Bus Delay Verification Program

(Photo: Tdorante10, via Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0)

MTA: Website | Instagram

Source: Late for work? The MTA will take the blame and give your boss a note. Here’s how.

Related Articles:

How New York City’s Subway Stations Have Transformed Into an Underground Art Gallery

Dazzling Mosaic Birds Soar Across the Walls of a Subway Station in Manhattan

Photographer Spent Eight Years Capturing Life on the Gritty New York Subway in the 1970s and 1980s

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Undecipherable Voynich Manuscript Can Be Viewed Online in Its Entirety
Bookshop.org Launches Revolutionary E-Book Platform for Independent and Local Bookstores
Newly Established LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund Will Offer Critical Aid to Artists and Art Workers
Sikh Communities in Southern California Are Organizing Relief Efforts for Victims of LA Firestorms
You Can Buy Art To Help Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires
10,000+ Historical Images Are Now Free To Explore and Use in New Public Domain Image Archive

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Updated Local Resources To Help Los Angelenos Affected by the Fires
Libraries Across the U.S. Are Now Offering Free Health and Wellness Courses to Visitors
Public Work Uses AI Tagging to Organize Over 100,000 Copyright-Free Images
Thousands of Pablo Picasso’s Pieces Are Now Available To View in New Digital Archive
Ancient Library in Tibet Creating Digital Archive of Its 84,000 Scriptures
Explore and Download 131,000 Maps from Vast Online Archive

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.