You Can Buy Art To Help Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

On January 7, the most destructive firestorms in California history began ravaging Los Angeles. Over 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, with fires tearing through nearly 24,000 acres of land in the Pacific Palisades alone. There are several ways to support those impacted by these devastating wildfires, and buying artwork is now one of them.

In the past week, the art community has led the charge in funding wildfire relief efforts, whether it be through artwork raffles or sales. These proceeds are then redistributed to impacted individuals, mutual aid initiatives, or national organizations.

The Wattis Institute at the California College of the Arts, for example, is currently selling a print by the renowned West Coast artist Ed Ruscha. All proceeds from the sale through the month of January will benefit the LA Art World Fire Relief, an organization dedicated to helping artists and art workers recover from the damage caused by current wildfires.

Brooklyn- and Tokyo-based artist Kei Meguro is similarly selling prints from his Ikebana series to fund relief efforts, with 100% of proceeds being donated to Pasadena Humane. The non-profit organization focuses on critical care, shelter, and support to pets and wildlife displaced by the Los Angeles fires.

Art galleries have been proponents of wildfire aid as well. Until further notice, Treat Gallery in New York will be donating 40% of all artwork sales directly to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund. Hashimoto Contemporary, a gallery based in San Francisco and New York, is also hosting a raffle with artworks donated by over 30 artists, including Devra Fox, Carlos Rodriguez, and Madeline Tonzi.

These are only a handful of the efforts currently being launched by artists, studios, and galleries across the country. Our resource list below includes additional initiatives to help those affected by the Los Angeles firestorms.

If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, please refer to this updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

Women of Type

Women of Type is a premier global community that celebrates and uplifts women and nonbinary lettering and typography artists. The organization is currently partnering with Sticker Giant, with 100% of proceeds from its sticker sales going directly to the Pasadena Humane Society. A pack of two stickers is being sold for $10, with free U.S. shipping.

Feia Raffle

Thomas Pilnik and his husband Jake Cavallo are the duo behind the Los Angeles-based design studio Feia. The couple is now hosting a raffle for three artworks by Pilnik, and proceeds will be redistributed to individual artists on GoFundMe and the Mutual Aid LA Network. Tickets are available for $15 until January 15 at 5 p.m. PT.

Shepard Fairey’s Limited-Edition Prints

Shepard Fairey is best known for creating Obama’s HOPE and Kamala Harris’ FORWARD posters. Now, the artist has designed a limited-edition print featuring a sparrow soaring above flames. 100% of proceeds from the Re-Build/Re-Think poster sales will be donated to the American Red Cross and other vetted organizations. The posters will be on sale until Thursday, January 16 at 12 p.m. PT.

Anat Egbi Gallery Fundraiser for Alec Egan

Artist Alec Egan was preparing for a January exhibition at Anat Egbi Gallery when he lost his home, studio, and all artworks intended for the show in the fires. The gallery is now selling prints featuring Egan’s work, with all proceeds directly supporting Egan. The poster is available to purchase for $100 in the Anat Egbi Shop.

Brendan George Ko Butterfly Prints

Brendan George Ko is celebrated for his nature photography, which has been featured in The New Yorker and The New York Times. He’s now selling prints of two butterfly photographs for $220 each, with proceeds being donated to the Mutual Aid LA Network. To order a print, you can DM the photographer on Instagram.

Kingsland Editions T-Shirts

Based in Brooklyn, Kingsland Editions specializes in screen printing. They’re currently selling a $50 t-shirt featuring the text “New York” and “Los Angeles” separated by a massive red heart. Proceeds will be donated to the Mutual Aid LA Network.

Spoke Art Gallery Print by George Townley

The fine art gallery has announced the launch of a charity print by George Townley. All proceeds from sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen. The gallery has yet to announce its release, but you can stay updated by following them on Instagram.

