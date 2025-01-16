Home / Resources

Newly Established LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund Will Offer Critical Aid to Artists and Art Workers

By Eva Baron on January 16, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Getty (@gettymuseum)

A new fund has recently been established for artists and arts workers impacted by the destructive Los Angeles firestorms. Led by the J. Paul Getty Trust, the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund launched on January 15 with $12 million, and is rapidly growing in response to wildfire devastation.

Several other local art institutions are participating in the fundraising effort, including MOCA, LACMA, and the Hammer Museum. Partnering organizations span the Mellon Foundation, Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Ford Foundation, and Qatar Museums, among other national and international institutions.

Beginning on January 20, artists and arts workers across any discipline affected by the Los Angeles wildfires can apply for an emergency grant via the Center for Cultural Innovation website. According to a statement from the Getty, the application process will be designed with expediency at its core, emphasizing a swift redistribution of funds and, as the situation evolves, the potential for applying funds to longer-term needs.

Los Angeles is recognized internationally for its vibrant art scene, boasting a diverse array of arts institutions, studios, collectives, and archives. Having already destroyed as many as 12,000 homes, the firestorms have ravaged the thriving city and its creative economy, displacing thousands of residents and significantly disrupting their livelihoods.

“People around the world are watching in horror as vast areas of Los Angeles burn, but this regional tragedy has global cultural repercussions,” Katherine E. Fleming, president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust, said in a statement. “Amid the losses suffered by the artists and arts workers who so strongly define LA, Getty is grateful to the many partners, local, national, and international, who have come together to meet the urgent needs of this community.”

The LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund is only one of many fundraising initiatives in response to the wildfires. Whether it be the Art World Fire Relief LA GoFundMe campaign, Craft Emergency Relief Fund, Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals, or the Entertainment Community Fund, each effort strives to offer mutual aid and support during a time of exceptional hardship.

My Modern Met is proud to have donated to the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund. If you’d like to help support artists and arts workers affected by these devastating fires, please consider donating on Getty’s website.

If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, please refer to this updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

Led by the J. Paul Getty Foundation, the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund will offer critical aid to artists and arts workers impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Getty Museum Los Angeles Wildfires

The outside of the Getty Museum in Los Angeles (Photo: Bobak Ha'Eri, via Wikimedia Commons, CC 3.0)

Beginning on January 20, people may apply for emergency funds via the Center for Cultural Innovation website, which the Getty and its partnering institutions aim to redistribute rapidly.

LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund

Source: Foundations and Arts Organizations Create $12M LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund

Related Articles:

Aerial Footage Captures Devastating Scope of LA Wildfires

You Can Buy Art To Help Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

Artists Are Paying Tribute to the Heroism of Los Angeles Firefighters

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Sikh Communities in Southern California Are Organizing Relief Efforts for Victims of LA Firestorms
You Can Buy Art To Help Support Those Impacted by the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires
Shelters Across the U.S. Are Taking Adoptable Pets From LA To Free Space for Local Animals Affected by the Fires
LA Firefighters Enter Burning Building To Save Photo Albums and Other Sentimental Items for Family
Watch In-N-Out Customers Erupt Into Cheers for Firefighters Fighting LA Fires
10,000+ Historical Images Are Now Free To Explore and Use in New Public Domain Image Archive

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Firefighters From Mexico Arrive in LA To Fight the Fires as the Latino Community Quickly Steps up To Help
Aerial Footage Captures Devastating Scope of LA Wildfires
Updated Local Resources To Help Los Angelenos Affected by the Fires
As Los Angeles Battles Its Worst Wildfires in History, Here’s How You Can Help
Getty Villa Museum in Los Angeles Survives an Incredibly Close Call With Destructive Firestorm
Dazzling Quadrantid Meteor Shower Will Light Up the Night Sky This New Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.