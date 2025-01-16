Newly Established LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund Will Offer Critical Aid to Artists and Art Workers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Getty (@gettymuseum)

A new fund has recently been established for artists and arts workers impacted by the destructive Los Angeles firestorms. Led by the J. Paul Getty Trust, the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund launched on January 15 with $12 million, and is rapidly growing in response to wildfire devastation.

Several other local art institutions are participating in the fundraising effort, including MOCA, LACMA, and the Hammer Museum. Partnering organizations span the Mellon Foundation, Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Ford Foundation, and Qatar Museums, among other national and international institutions.

Beginning on January 20, artists and arts workers across any discipline affected by the Los Angeles wildfires can apply for an emergency grant via the Center for Cultural Innovation website. According to a statement from the Getty, the application process will be designed with expediency at its core, emphasizing a swift redistribution of funds and, as the situation evolves, the potential for applying funds to longer-term needs.

Los Angeles is recognized internationally for its vibrant art scene, boasting a diverse array of arts institutions, studios, collectives, and archives. Having already destroyed as many as 12,000 homes, the firestorms have ravaged the thriving city and its creative economy, displacing thousands of residents and significantly disrupting their livelihoods.

“People around the world are watching in horror as vast areas of Los Angeles burn, but this regional tragedy has global cultural repercussions,” Katherine E. Fleming, president and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust, said in a statement. “Amid the losses suffered by the artists and arts workers who so strongly define LA, Getty is grateful to the many partners, local, national, and international, who have come together to meet the urgent needs of this community.”

The LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund is only one of many fundraising initiatives in response to the wildfires. Whether it be the Art World Fire Relief LA GoFundMe campaign, Craft Emergency Relief Fund, Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals, or the Entertainment Community Fund, each effort strives to offer mutual aid and support during a time of exceptional hardship.

My Modern Met is proud to have donated to the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund. If you’d like to help support artists and arts workers affected by these devastating fires, please consider donating on Getty’s website.

If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, please refer to this updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

Led by the J. Paul Getty Foundation, the LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund will offer critical aid to artists and arts workers impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Beginning on January 20, people may apply for emergency funds via the Center for Cultural Innovation website, which the Getty and its partnering institutions aim to redistribute rapidly.

