Up-Close Photos of Whale Eyes and Other Intimate Images by a Photographer Living at Sea [Interview]

In 2016, photographer Rachel Moore left city life behind to embark on a voyage that would let her live on the high seas. Life aboard the Agápē Nui has brought her closer to the ocean and the creatures that inhabit it. Now a Sony, GoPro, and PADI ambassador, her work documenting marine life combines her studies in marine biology with her creative photography.

Thanks to her years of diving experience and encounters with animals, she's able to inspire intimate moments with sea creatures that are unheard of. This includes a priceless view of a young whale's eyes, taken just inches away as they met in the waters of French Polynesia. Sadly, that whale was killed by a high-speed boat less than a week later, making her work and the visibility she gives conservation issues all the more important.

Read on for My Modern Met's exclusive interview with Moore, where we discuss when her love of water began and she shares the story behind her incredible encounter with the young whale who was called Sweet Girl by locals. You can follow Moore's photography and her adventures onboard Agápē Nui on Instagram and you can purchase selected prints via her website.

What spurred your love of the water, and how did this end up merging together with photography?

I grew up in Southern California, where I spent my childhood at the beach, exploring tide pools and collecting shells. Both my parents and grandmother had saltwater fish tanks, and as a baby, they would place me in front of them for hours to entertain me instead of putting me in front of the TV. Even before I could speak, I would babble on for hours to the fish.

As I got older, I became obsessed with nature documentaries, particularly underwater films. At 7 years old, I remember watching a Jacques Cousteau documentary and thinking, “I will be a diver someday.” At 15, I got my first job at a restaurant to save up for my PADI Open Water Scuba certification, which I earned at 16. I fell in love with diving right away. At 18, I was hired as the youngest Blue Card Diver by the Channel Islands National Park Service, where I dove for four seasons. It was during this time that I discovered photography. While working on their live underwater TV program, I had the chance to use my own camera on dives to capture my dives. I’m still proud of some of my early images.

What inspires you about photographing whales?

Humpback whales are my favorite creatures on Earth. There are few species as curious, gentle, and intelligent as they are, and their sheer size is awe-inspiring—adults are the size of six to eight African elephants! Being around them makes me feel small in the most humbling way. Every time I head out on the ocean, it feels like Christmas morning—the anticipation and wonder of not knowing what we'll encounter.

Their behavior can range from completely uninterested to being so curious that they want to get as close as possible. Humpbacks are known for interacting with other marine species, especially other cetaceans, and sometimes I think they’re baffled by how clumsy and slow humans can be in the water compared to the other animals they encounter.

Can you share the story behind this photo of a whale's eye?

I was out on a full-day tour with one of my friends, a local captain and guide. We had already spent nearly two hours swimming with another curious whale—a male, who was singing and coming up close to us. There was a strong wind and current, and by the time we got out of the water, we were pretty tired. We decided to head back to the boat for the day, but on our way back, we spotted a juvenile whale playing at the surface with a small pod of spinner dolphins. The interaction didn’t last long, and she quickly moved on to another group in the area. She seemed very curious, so we decided to get back in the water for one more swim. I'm so glad we did! That whale was Sweet Girl. As soon as we got in, she approached us very closely. Unlike the male we had swum with earlier, her movements were slow and controlled. Despite her calm demeanor, we still swam away from her whenever she approached, maintaining a respectful distance for almost an hour.

When the other group left, it was just the four of us left in the water. I was pretty exhausted from swimming all day, but after observing her behavior and noticing that she never touched any humans, I decided it would be safe to stop and let her approach as closely as she wanted. When I stopped, she stopped. She seemed to want to be eye-to-eye. For 10 minutes, we stayed together at the surface. She would sometimes pass me slightly, but then would immediately turn and come back toward me. I had seen others try to touch her, but she always moved away just before contact. I silently told her that I was just there to be with her, that I would respect her space, and that there were no expectations. I don’t think she understood my words, but I believe she understood my body language. Those 10 minutes were the most beautiful and profound of my life. I never took my eyes off hers. I completely failed at capturing that moment, but luckily, my GoPro was rolling the entire time. After 10 minutes, she slowly moved past me, and I could tell she was leaving. I waved goodbye as she swam off into the sunset.

That night, as I reviewed the footage and photos in tears of joy, I regretted not doing a better job of capturing the moment. The next day, I decided not to go out, wanting to savor the experience. After the best encounter of my life, it felt strange to go back out looking for more whales. But fate had other plans. A close friend and captain came by and invited me out on his boat, and I couldn’t say no. On our way back in, another friend stopped us and mentioned that he had just swum with the curious juvenile. I asked if it was the female, and he confirmed it was. A large squall was forming on the horizon, and it would have made sense to head back in, but my captain said it must be fate and that we needed to go see her again.

As soon as I got in the water, Sweet Girl approached me and went vertical in the water, rolling and showing me each eye. This time, I didn’t swim away. I knew I could trust her, and she could trust me. For the next five minutes, we stayed eye-to-eye at the surface, with her coming even closer—just inches away. I held her gaze and zoomed in with my 16-35mm lens, trusting the animal-eye tracking to work. I pointed my camera toward her eye, and just as she rolled upside down, I pressed the shutter, capturing the last bit of sunlight illuminating her eye. After that, other groups entered the water, and the weather quickly deteriorated. She swam off into the channel, heading toward the island of Tahiti. Just four days later, she was struck and killed by a fast-moving ship near the island.

How do you ensure your safety, as well as the safety of the whales when you are in the water photographing them?

We always begin by observing the whales from the surface. If they’re moving quickly or moving away from the boat, we don’t get in the water. When we do enter, we always approach slowly and quietly to avoid startling them. I often compare it to a situation where a person is asleep in their bed and wakes up to see a small spider running toward them or a small dog running at them off-leash. Even though neither poses a threat, the surprise causes us to react. The same goes for whales. When they see us, we have to respect their space and let them decide whether they want to approach. If they come too close, we swim away to create distance. Their pectoral fins can be up to 15 feet long, and even if they’re not trying to harm us, their sheer size and weight can cause injury.

You have been aboard your ship since 2016; how has your relationship with the sea and marine life changed during this period?

I’ve always felt comfortable around wildlife. Animals show you exactly how they are feeling and what they want—they either want to be near you, or they don’t, unlike humans, who can be quite manipulative. For this reason, I’ve always enjoyed the company of animals more than humans. Over the past eight years, I’ve learned to let go of my fears in the ocean. I’ve developed a deep sense of respect for marine life, but also a profound peace and wonder when I’m in the water.

I’ve also learned how my body language is perceived by animals the moment they see me. In an instant, they decide whether I am a predator or prey, a threat or a curiosity. I’m much better at approaching wildlife now, which has led to more meaningful encounters and, in turn, made me a better photographer.

Animals have taught me to live fully in the present. They don’t worry about next week, next month, or five years from now—they trust their instincts and intuition. It’s amazing to think that baby humpback whales can navigate 6,000 kilometers across an ocean to small islands after only making the journey once with their mother, or that turtles born in French Polynesia swim in a straight line to Fiji, a place they’ve never been, just to change their diet. Animals know where and when to go.

I feel that, as humans, we’ve lost the ability to trust our own instincts and intuition. After all, we are animals too, but we are often consumed by the need for control and leave no room for instinct or intuition. For the past few years, I’ve tried to live more like an animal—making few short-term or long-term plans unless necessary. We travel based on the winds and tides, and let the weather dictate our daily activities. By living this way, I’ve found more peace and presence in my life.

What has been the most challenging and rewarding part of this journey?

The hardest part of my journey has been being away from family and friends for long stretches. Fortunately, my husband is with me on this journey, and he's my best friend, which makes it easier. But, it can still be challenging to not have a consistent community. Thankfully, we have Starlink onboard, which helps us stay connected even in remote areas where there’s no service.

What do you hope that people take away from your photos?

I hope my photos inspire a deeper respect and appreciation for whales and the ocean as a whole. Whales are magnificent creatures, and I want people to see them as sentient beings that deserve our protection. My goal is to raise awareness about the threats they face—like ship strikes—and encourage action to protect marine life.

Ultimately, I want my photos to serve as a reminder that the ocean is a shared space. Whales, dolphins, and all marine life call it home, and we have a responsibility to care for it. Through the beauty of these creatures, I hope people will see the urgency of conservation and be moved to make a difference—whether it’s by supporting policy changes, reducing plastic use, or simply learning more about the incredible life beneath the surface.

